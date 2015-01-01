पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आस्था:भागवत कथा को सुनने से शारीरिक, मानसिक रोग दूर होते और मन में शांति मिलती: सिद्धि

मुरलीगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भागवत कथा का उद‌्घाटन करतीं मुखिया डॉ. लक्ष्मी व अन्य।
  • हरिपुर काला के वार्ड-9 में नौ दिवसीय श्रीमद्भागवत कथा का आयोजन

हरिपुर काला पंचायत के वार्ड-9 के राधा कृष्ण मंदिर में महात्मा नारायण दास के सौजन्य से नौ दिवसीय श्रीमद् भागवत कथा का आयोजन किया गया। श्रीमद् भागवत कथा के आयोजन का उद्घाटन पंचायत की मुखिया डॉ. लक्ष्मी कुमारी ने किया। 24 नवंबर को इसका समापन होगा। मध्य प्रदेश के उज्जैन से आए महाराज सिद्धि गिरी, महाराज वासुदेव दास, महाराज ब्रह्मदेव दास ने श्रद्धालुओं को कथा सुनाते हुए कहा कि भागवत कथा को सुनने से शारीरिक, मानसिक एवं समस्त परिवार स्वच्छ और मन शांति होते हैं। सिद्धि गिरी जी महाराज ने भक्तों को भागवत कथा के महत्व को समझाया। उन्हाेंने कहा कि हम सभी को भगवान के अवतारों की कथा बार-बार सुननी चाहिए। भागवत कथा से हृदय का विकार समाप्त हो जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस घर में श्रीमद्भागवत की पूजा होती है, उस घर में लक्ष्मी का वास होता है। हर घर में श्रीमद्भागवत की पूजा होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस प्रकार एक बार भोजन कर लेने से एक बार सांस ले लेने से काम नहीं चल सकता है। उसी प्रकार एक बार कथा सुनने से काम कैसे चल सकता है। कहा कि भागवत कथा से जीवन में शांति मिलती है। कहा कि जैसे वाल्मिकी ईश्वर का नाम जपते-जपते गलत मार्गों से हटकर प्रशस्त मार्गों के अधिकारी बन गए। अंगुलीमाल डाकू गौतम बुद्ध के उपदेशों को सुन कर अहिंसा का पुजारी बन गया। कालिदास अपनी पत्नी की कृपा से जीवन को धन्य कर लिया। इसलिए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को श्रीमद्भागवत कथा सुननी चाहिए। कर्म के महत्व को समझाते हुए कहा कि कर्म करते समय व्यक्ति को सतर्क रहने की आवश्यकता है। कर्म का फल अकाट्य होता है। इस दौरान मुख्य अतिथि नगर पंचायत चेयरमैन श्वेत कमल बोआ, प्रो. कृष्णानंद सिंह, कंचन सिंह, नवीन यादव, हरिनारायण यादव, मो. सद्दाम, सत्यनारायण यादव, व अन्य मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें