खेलकूद:पुलिस प्रशासन की टीम ने पब्लिक टीम को सात रन से हराकर जीता मैच

मुरलीगंज38 मिनट पहले
जीत के बाद कप लेते पुलिस टीम के कप्तान व उपस्थित लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
जीत के बाद कप लेते पुलिस टीम के कप्तान व उपस्थित लोग।
  • पब्लिक टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए बनाई 147 रन

भुवनेश्वरी मुरहो उच्च विद्यालय मुरलीगंज के मैदान पर क्रांति क्रिकेट क्लब के तत्वावधान में पुलिस प्रशासन और पब्लिक टीम के बीच टी-20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया गया। पब्लिक टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 19.1 ओवर में सभी विकेट खोकर 147 रन बनाई। निर्धारित लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी पुलिस प्रशासन की टीम ने 15.2 ओवर में ही मात्र 3 विकेट खोकर 148 रन बना ली। पुलिस टीम की तरफ से कमांडो हेड अजित व पब्लिक टीम की तरफ से गौतम यादव ने कप्तानी की। इस मौके पर दारोगा धनेश्वर मंडल, केपी कॉलेज के पूर्व प्राचार्य महेंद्र प्रसाद खिरहरी, पार्षद बाबा दिनेश मिश्रा, मानव सिंह, जीनियस कोचिंग सेंटर के संचालक प्रेमशंकर साह समेत अन्य लोग भी उपस्थित थे।

