सियासत:जुमले सुनकर सरकार और विधायक के प्रति लोगों में आक्रोश : सुभाषिनी

मुरलीगंजएक घंटा पहले
जनसंपर्क के दौरान क्षेत्र भ्रमण करतीं कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार सुभाषिनी यादव।
  • कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने क्षेत्र में जनसंपर्क कर लोगों से मांगा समर्थन

बिहारीगंज विधानसभा से महागठबंधन समर्थित कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार सुभाषिनी यादव का जनसंपर्क अभियान लगातार जारी है। इस दौरान उन्होंने मुरलीगंज प्रखंड क्षेत्र के परमानंदपुर, पोखराम, दीनापट्टी, रामपुर आदि इलाकों में लोगों से समर्थन मांगा। कई जगहों पर नुक्कड़ सभा भी की। उन्होंने कहा कि गांवों में लोगों के बीच त्राहिमाम मचा हुआ है। लाेग विकास को तरस गए हैं। जुमले सुन-सुनकर लोगों में वर्तमान सरकार और स्थानीय विधायक के प्रति आक्रोश देखा जा रहा है। सुभाषिनी ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में विकास का जो काम उनके पिता शरद यादव द्वारा कराया गया था, वह लोगों के जेहन में ताजा है। लोग उस मजबूत सड़क और बाद के जनप्रतिनिधियों के कार्यकाल में बनी घटिया सड़कों की तुलना करते हैं। विकास कार्यों की विश्वसनीयता के आधार पर बिहारीगंज के लोगों की मुझसे भी उम्मीदें भी बढ़ गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि क्षेत्र के सभी लोगों के इस विश्वास पर खरा उतरने की हरसंभव कोशिश करुंगी। जनता ने सेवा का मौका दिया, तो रोडमैप के तहत क्षेत्र का समेकित विकास किया जाएगा। सुभाषिनी ने कहा कि आज क्षेत्र में किसानों की हालत बदतर हो गई है। श्रमिकों को काम नहीं मिल रहा है। जनता ने अगर हमें मौका दिया, तो क्षेत्र में नए स्कूल और कॉलेजों की स्थापना कराकर क्षेत्र में बदहाल शिक्षा व्यवस्था की तस्वीर बदलने का काम करेंगे।

