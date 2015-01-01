पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:ग्रामीणों ने किया चचरी पुल का निर्माण

मुरलीगंज3 घंटे पहले
बेंगा नदी में चचरी बनाते काशीपुर के ग्रामीण।

मुरलीगंज नगर पंचायत के काशीपुर वार्ड एक के मुस्लिम टोला के लोगों को श्मशान और कब्रिस्तान के समीप बैंगा धार में पुल नहीं होने के कारण किसी के निधन होने के बाद जनाजे को धार के उस पार ले जाने में काफी परेशानी होती है। पुल नहीं होने के वजह से हालात यह है कि किसी के निधन होने के बाद शव को दफनाने के लिए या तो नदी के पानी में उतर कर पार होना पड़ता है या लगभग तीन से चार किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर मुख्य सड़क में बने पुल पर पार होना पड़ता है। इस परेशानी को सरकार की नाकामी करार देते हुए स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने खुद ही पुल बनाने का फैसला लिया और आपस में चंदा एकत्र कर बांस, बत्ती और लकड़ी के खूंटे का प्रबंध किया। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि वर्षों से मुरलीगंज में बने इस कब्रिस्तान में जनाजे को लेकर जाने में काफी परेशानी होती है। सरकारी अधिकारियों के द्वारा सिर्फ घेराबंदी की औपचारिकता के अलावा बाकी कुछ नहीं किया गया है। जबकि जनाजे को बस्ती से महज आधा किलोमीटर दूरी तय करने के लिए हम लोगों को पांच किलोमीटर घूम कर कब्रिस्तान जाना पड़ता है।

