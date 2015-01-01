पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खेलकूद:घुड़दौड़ प्रतियाेगिता में रजनीश रहे प्रथम स्थान पर

नरपतगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नरपतगंज के गढगामा में घोड़ा रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाते सुरेंद्र यादव।
  • अररिया, मधेपुरा, सुपौल, कोसी आदि जगहों से करीब दो दर्जन से ज्यादा घुड़सवारों ने हिस्सा लिया
  • 35 चक्र के रेस में कनहेली के रजनीश यादव ने बाजी मारी

नरपतगंज प्रखंड क्षेत्र के गोड़राहा बिशनपुर पंचायत के गढ़गामा में लक्ष्मी पूजा के अवसर पर आयोजित घुड़दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में मंगलवार को कनहेली पंचायत के रजनीश यादव ने प्रथम स्थान पाकर बाजी जीत ली। वहीं द्वितीय स्थान पर कुशहा के संधीर यादव रहे। मेला मालिक कलानंद यादव ने प्रथम द्वितीय तथा तृतीय स्थान पर रहे घुड़सवारों को पारितोषिक देकर सम्मानित किया। बताते चलें कि इस घुड़दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में अररिया, मधेपुरा, सुपौल, कोसी आदि जगहों से करीब दो दर्जन से ज्यादा घुड़सवारों ने हिस्सा लिया था। रेस प्रतियोगिता को हरी झंडी दिखाकर सुरेंद्र उर्फ ननकी यादव ने की। मंगलवार को फाइनल घुड़दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में करीब एक दर्जन घुड़सवारों ने हिस्सा लिया। जिसमें 35 चक्र के रेस में कनहेली के रजनीश यादव ने बाजी मारी। घुड़दौड़ प्रतियोगिता को देखने आसपास के क्षेत्र के लोगों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। कार्यक्रम के सफल संचालन में मुखिया बीरेंद्र उर्फ लालो यादव, अमरेंद्र यादव, दीपक यादव, सुनील कुमार यादव, रामानंद यादव, कलानंद यादव आदि ने सहयोग किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें