दुर्घटना:नरपतगंज फोरलेन पर पति-पत्नी और बेटी को ट्रक ने मारी ठोकर, हालत गंभीर

नरपतगंज4 घंटे पहले
नरपतगंज पीएचसी में इलाजरत घायल मां-बेटी ।
  • नरपतगंज-फारबिसगंज एनएच-57 फोरलेन पर पुराना बाजार के समीप हुई सड़क दुर्घटना

नरपतगंज-फारबिसगंज एनएच 57 फोरलेन हाइवे पर पुराना बाजार के समीप गुरुवार की देर अपराह्न सड़क पार कर रहे पति-पत्नी और बेटी को एक अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने ठोकर मार दिया। घटना में तीनों को गंभीर चोटें पहुंची। तीनों को इलाज के लिए नरपतगंज पीएचसी लाया गया। घटना के बाद स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने ट्रक चालक को पकड़कर थाना के हवाले कर दिया। घटना के संदर्भ में प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर से मिर्ची लदी ट्रक पूर्णिया जा रही थी। नरपतगंज पुराना बाजार के समीप एक बाइक पर सवार पति-पत्नी व बेटी सड़क पार कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान ट्रक ने बाइक को ठोकर मार दिया। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि तीनों कई फुट दूर जाकर सड़क पर जा गिरे। घटना में 45 वर्षीय बृजेश सिंह, पत्नी सविता देवी तथा 14 वर्षीय पुत्री कोमल कुमारी को गंभीर चोटें पहुंची। जिसमें बृजेश सिंह की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है। तीनों सुपौल जिला के सीमावर्ती भीमपुर थाना क्षेत्र के वार्ड संख्या-13 के निवासी बताए जाते हैं। घटना की सूचना पर मौके पर पुलिस पहुंचकर ट्रक एवं चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया। मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए नरपतगंज थानाध्यक्ष एम ए हैदरी ने बताया कि ट्रक की ठोकर से 03 लोग जख्मी हुए हैं। ट्रक को कब्जे में लिया गया है। पीड़ित पक्ष के बयान पर आगे की कार्रवाई करने की बात कही।

