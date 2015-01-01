पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:30 घंटे बाद भी गंगा में डूबे पुलिस जवान व छात्र का नहीं चला पता, परिजन बेहाल

नाथनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शनिवार दोपहर अमरी विशनपुर घाट पर नहाने के दौरान डूब गए थे तीन दोस्त
  • हादसे के पांच घंटे बाद नाथनगर निवासी आर्मी जवान का मिला था शव

अमरी विशनपुर घाट पर नहाने के दौरान गंगा में डूबे पुलिस जवान भवेश कुमार और छात्र सोमेश कुमार का पता 30 घंटे बाद भी नहीं चल सका है। रविवार को एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने सात घंटे तक नदी में दोनों की तलाश की, लेकिन उसे सफलता नहीं मिली। इससे भवेश और सोमेश के परिजन बदहवास हैं।

हालांकि परिजन अभी भी भगवान से उनकी सलामती की दुआ कर रहे हैं। रविवार को दिनभर दोनों के परिवार वाले और ग्रामीण घाट किनारे डटे रहे। भवेश जेल पुलिस में कार्यरत हैं और सोमेश प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी करता है।

नाथनगर सीओ राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि रविवार को एसडीआएफ टीम ने सात घंटे तक लगभग तीन किलोमीटर तक पानी के अंदर तलाश की। ऑक्सीजन गैस लेकर भी रेस्क्यू टीम ने खोजबीन की लेकिन दोनों का पता नहीं चला। सोमवार को भी एसडीआरएफ की टीम रेस्क्यू करेगी।

बता दें कि शनिवार को नहाने के दौरान नदी में सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में सोमेश डूबने लगा। उसे बचाने के लिए दोस्त आर्मी जवान प्रवीण कुमार और पुलिस जवान भवेश कुमार भी डूब गए। हादसे के पांच घंटे बाद एसडीआरएफ ने प्रवीण का शव बरामद किया था। घटना के बाद से नाथनगर निवासी आर्मी जवान परिजन सदमे में हैं।

आर्मी जवान प्रवीण का देर शाम हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
आर्मी जवान प्रवीण कुमार का अंतिम संस्कार रविवार की शाम परिजनों ने कर दिया। प्रवीण दो भाइयों में बड़े थे। उनका छोटा भाई भी आर्मी में हैं। वह ड्यूटी से घर के लिए रवाना हो चुके हैं। घटना की सूचना पर प्रवीण के सहकर्मी आर्मी जवान कौशिक कुमार, पटना से सूबेदार दिवाकर कुमार और भागलपुर एनसीसी के चार अफसर उनके घर पहुंचे और परिजनों को सांत्वना दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें