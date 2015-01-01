पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:चौथे दिन गंगा नदी से मिली छात्र सोमेश और पुलिस जवान भवेश की लाश

नाथनगर2 घंटे पहले
मृतक आश्रित भवेश कुमार और साेमेश कुमार।

बिहपुर थाना क्षेत्र के अमरी विशनपुर घाट पर गंगा में डूबे छात्र सोमेश कुमार और पुलिस जवान भवेश कुमार का शव चौथे दिन नदी से मिली। मंगलवार को घटनास्थल से कुछ ही दूरी पर दोनों की लाश नदी में उपला रही थी। सुबह घाट किनारे गए स्थानीय लोगों की नजर उस पर पड़ी।

इसके बाद लोगों ने इसकी सूचना नाथनगर के साहेबगंज दिलदारपुर निवासी जेल पुलिस भवेश कुमार और छात्र सोमेश कुमार के परिजनों तथा पुलिस को दी। थोड़ी देर बाद ही दोनों के परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे और लोगों की मदद से शव को नदी से बाहर निकाला। चार दिन तक पानी में रहने के कारण शव की पहचान करना मुश्किल हो रहा था। परिजनों ने उनकी पहचान कपड़ों से की। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया।

सोमेश को बचाने में भवेश और आर्मी जवान प्रवीण भी डूब गए थे
21 नवंबर को नाथनगर के आठ युवक नदी में स्नान करने गए थे। स्नान के बाद सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में सोमेश नदी में डूबने लगा। उसे बचाने गए आर्मी जवान प्रवीण कुमार और पुलिस जवान भवेश कुमार भी गंगा में डूब गए थे। घटना के 5 घंटे बाद प्रवीण का शव एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने नदी से निकाला था। इसके बाद लगातार तीन दिन तक भवेश और सोमेश की तलाश एसडीआरएफ की टीम नदी में करती रही। लेकिन उसे सफलता नहीं मिली थी।

