मर्डर:धारदार हथियार से गला काटकर अधेड़ की हत्या, नौहट्टा: भूमि विवाद की आशंका जताई जा रही

नौहट्टा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय प्रखण्ड अन्तर्गत चुटिया थाना के बभनी गांव में धारदार हथियार से गर्दन पर प्रहार कर एक व्यक्ति की हत्या करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। घटना के बारे बताया जाता है कि बभनी गांव निवासी पचास वर्षीय सत्यनारायण महतो उर्फ भोला महतो की हत्या मंगलवार की देर रात गर्दन पर धारदार हथियार से प्रहार कर अपराधियों ने की है।

आशंका है कि भूमि विवाद के कारण इस घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है। परिजनों के मुताबिक बीती रात मृतक अपने घर से शौच के लिए गांव से बाहर बधार में गया था। बताते हैं कि पेट खराब होने की बात कह मृतक बोतल में पानी लेकर खेत की ओर शौच के लिए गया था। घरवाले के अनुसार शौच जाने से पहले मोबाईल पर किसी से लंबी बातचीत भी हुई थी।

मोबाईल पर बातचीत किस व्यक्ति से हुई घरवाले इससे अनभिज्ञता जता रहे है। मोबाईल से बातचीत करने के बाद ही मृतक शौच के लिए गया था। एएसपी संजय कुमार ने बताया कि चुटिया थाना की पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंच हत्या की मामले की पड़ताल कर रही है। चुटिया के थानाध्यक्ष श्रीराम चौबे ने कहा कि गहन जांच पड़ताल कर रही है।

