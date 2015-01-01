पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:जंगली और लावारिस जानवरों के चरने से त्रस्त हैं सब्जी उत्पादक

नौहट्टाएक घंटा पहले
स्थानीय प्रखंड अन्तर्गत सोन डीला में हो रहे सब्जी की खेतीयों में जंगली व लावारिस जानवरों को खुलेआम घूम घूम कर खेती चरने से सब्जी उत्पादन पर ग्रहण लगते जा रहा है। खबर हो की प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सोन में स्थित टीला पर भारी मात्रा में सब्जी एवं फसलों का उपज होती है। जहां इन दिनों जंगली व लावारिस जानवरों के कारण सब्जी विक्रेताओं का हो रहा है हजारों हजार के नुकसान। जानकारी हो कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र में बलियारी सोन डीला बेलौंजा डीला नौहट्टा डीला तिऊरा सोनडीला पड़रिया सोन डीला तिलोखर आदि गांव के सोन डीला में गेहू, सब्जी आदि की फसल उपजाई जाती है। तो वही बेलौंजा बलियारी सोन डिला में अनेक प्रकार की सब्जियां की खेती की जाती है । अभी के मौसम में आलू बैगन, लौकी, करेला, गोभी, पटल , नेनुआ झींगी, साग कई प्रकार की सब्जियां लगाई गई है । परन्तु नीलगाय ,जंगली सुअर सहित लावारिस पशुओं की चराई से यहाँ के लोग त्रस्त है। किसानों को इन पशुओं से फसल बचाना असम्भव सा लग रहा है। पड़रिया निवासी बेला मिश्रा ने बताया कि हजारों के झुंड में नीलगाय व जंगली सुअर है।वन बिभाग को सूचना देने पर भी कोई सकारात्मक पहल नही किया गया है।वही सब्जी उत्पादक अंगद मेहता, अनिल मेहता, लिम्बु बिन, केवल बिंद ,अमेरिका साह आदि बताते है कि जंगली पशुओं के साथ ही ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के पशु बिन चरवाह के आते है और हमारे फसलों को नुकसान पहुचाते है। हमलोगों ने हजारों रुपये लगा कर फसल लगाया जब फल निकलने का समय आया तो पशु खा जा रहें है। जिससे हमलोग की जीविका पार्जन पर आफत हो गयी है। बताते चले कि इन दीयरो की सब्जियां व तरबूज ककड़ी केवल नौहट्टा व रोहतास प्रखण्ड ही नही बल्कि पड़ोसी राज्य झारखंड के जपला, हैदरनगर, गढ़वा , डाल्टेनगंज सहित कई बाजारों तक पहुचती है। जहाँ इन्हें लोग चाव से खरीदते भी है।

