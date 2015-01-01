पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:भवानीपुर काली मंदिर : यहां भक्तों की मुरादें पूरी होती हैं, रंगरा में 200 वर्ष पहले हुई थी मंदिर की स्थापना

नवगछिया3 घंटे पहले
काली पूजा को लेकर मंदिर में रंग-रोगन का काम अंतिम चरण में है।
  • इस बार कोरोनो के कारण नहीं होगी कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता

नवगछिया बाजार से महज एक किलोमीटर दूर रंगरा प्रखंड के भवानीपुर गांव स्थित काली मंदिर की स्थापना 200 साल पहले हुई थी। मान्यता है कि यहां से कोई भक्त खाली हाथ नहीं लौटता है। जो भी मां के दरबार में श्रद्धा से शीश झुकता है, मैया उसकी मनोकामना पूरी करती हैं। यही कारण है कि आसपास के गांवों के अलावा यहां दूर-दराज से भी भक्त पूजा-अर्चना करते आते हैं।

ग्रामीणों की मानें तो माता को बड़े चढ़ावे और आडंबर युक्त पूजा नहीं चाहिये। समर्पण भाव से जो माता के शरण में गया, वह खाली नहीं लौटा। गांव के बुजुर्गों का कहना है कि 200 वर्ष पहले भवानीपुर गांव के कुछ बच्चों ने खेल-खेल में ही मां काली की एक प्रतिमा का निर्माण कर दिया। इसके बाद गांव में मंदिर की स्थापना की गयी और प्रत्येक वर्ष काली पूजा के असवर पर यहां अराधना की जाने लगी। इस वर्ष कोरोना को देखते हुए मंदिर में आयोजनों की धूम तो नहीं होगी लेकिन भक्तों के भक्ति भावना में किसी भी प्रकार की कमी नहीं आएगी। आयोजन मंडल के व्यवस्थापक प्रशांत कुमार उर्फ पिंटू यादव ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में प्रशासनिक स्तर से जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए मां की पूजा भक्ति भावना के साथ की जाएगी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ जागरण का आयोजन भी किया जाएगा। इस बार मंदिर में होने वाले पूजनोत्सव का उद्घाटन बुजुर्ग राधाकांत झा करेंगे।

काली पूजा की तैयारी में जुटे समिति के सदस्य, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का होगा पालन

पूजा समिति के सदस्य
हर साल की भांति इस साल भी नई पूजा समिति का गठन किया गया है। पूजा समिति के अध्यक्ष रामजी पोद्दार है। मंदिर के व्यवस्थापक प्रशांत कुमार उर्फ पिंटू यादव हैं। सदस्यों में नागे यादव, हरिकिशोर झा, अमर झा, सुनील पंडित, अजय किशोर झा, कैलाश यादव, सुगाली यादव, उपेंद्र यादव, मदन हरिजन, कैलाश पोद्दार, रिंटू झा, गुड्डू झा आदि शामिल हैं। पंडित प्रभात झा के नेतृत्व में पुरोहित अमित झा पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे।

