हिदायत:जनता को रौब दिखाने या परेशान करने वाले पुलिसकर्मी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा

नवगछिया3 घंटे पहले
लोगों से मामले की जानकारी लेतीं आयुक्त वंदना किनी।
  • कमिश्नर ने नवगछिया में की पुलिस पिटाई में इंजीनियर की मौत मामले की जांच
  • महंथ स्थान चाैक पर लाेगों से ली घटना की पूरी जानकारी

कमिश्नर वंदना किनी ने शुक्रवार को नवगछिया मुख्यालय पहुंचकर आशुतोष हत्याकांड की समीक्षा की और पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश भी दिए। कमिश्नर ने कहा कि बिहपुर के पूर्व थानाध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार की गिरफ्तारी के लिए लगातार छापेमारी की जा रही है। जल्द ही उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। आशुताेष हत्याकांड की घटना उनके लिए काफी दुखद है।

पिछले 20 से 30 वर्षों में इस तरह की घटना कहीं भी नहीं हुई है। लेकिन कानून सबके लिए बराबर है और इस मामले में दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आयुक्त ने कहा कि वे लगातार इस मामले पर खुद नजर बनाए हुए हैं। मालूम हो कि इस घटना के बाद पुलिस की विश्वसनीयता पर अंगुली उठ रही है। पुलिस एक बार फिर से जनता का विश्वास कैसे हासिल करेगी।

इस प्रश्न के जवाब में वंदना किनी ने कहा कि पुलिस का व्यवहार हमेशा से दोस्ताना रहा है और रहेगा भी। आम जनता के बीच रौब दिखाने वाले या फिर आम जनता को बेवजह परेशान करने वाले पुलिस वालों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

कमिश्नर ने कहा कि 3 नवंबर को पूर्व थानाध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार के घर की कुर्की जब्ती की गई है। इस मामले में 4 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है। छानबीन चल रही है जिन लोगों की भी इसमें संलिप्तता होगी उसे छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा। शाम में नवगछिया पहुंची कमिश्नर ने एसपी सपना जी मेश्राम के साथ आशुतोष हत्याकांड पर विस्तार से विचार विमर्श किया है।

पुलिसिया जुल्म के खिलाफ कैंडल मार्च
शुक्रवार को बिहपुर व मुंगेर में हुई पुलिसिया जुल्म के खिलाफ सोशलिस्ट पार्टी के सदस्यों ने बिहपुर स्थित अपने पार्टी कार्यालय में एक दिवसीय उपवास रखकर पुलिस के खिलाफ विरोध दर्ज किया। राष्ट्रीय महासचिव गौतम कुमार प्रीतम ने कहा कि पुलिस को न्यायालय समझना आम जनमानस के लिए गलत अवधारणा है। जबकि पुलिस का काम है कि अन्याय-उत्पीड़न करने वाले को पकड़कर न्यायालय के समक्ष प्रस्तुत करना।

दोनों घटना की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए कहा कि पुलिसके खिलाफ जल्द से जल्द बड़ी कार्रवाई हो। उपवास कार्यक्रम में प्रखंड अध्यक्ष देवाशीष शर्मा, निर्भय कुमार, अखिलेश शर्मा, पांडव शर्मा, नसीब रविदास, संजय पोद्दार, जयकिशोर शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे। वहीं युवाओं ने झंडापुर बाजार में कैंडल मार्च निकालकर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी । इस दौरान युवाओं ने पुलिस की कार्रवाई को संतोषजनक बताया।

एक-एक बिंदु पर की जाएगी जांच नहीं बचेंगे मामले के एक भी दोषी
शुक्रवार को प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त वंदना किनी फिर घटना की जांच के लिए बिहपुर पहुंची। सबसे पहले वे एनएच 31 स्थित घटना स्थल महंथ स्थान चौक पहुंची। वहां मौजूद दुकानदारों एवं ग्रामीणों से बारी-बारी से घटना की विस्तृत जानकारी ली। इसके बाद वे बिहपुर थाना क्षेत्र के ही कोरचक्का गांव पहुंची। जहां देवेंद्र सिंह के घर जाकर देवेंद्र की खोज की। वहां विमला देवी ने बताया कि देवेंद्र अपनी बहन की आंख का इलाज कराने नेपाल गया हुआ है।

आयुक्त की देवेंद्र से मुलाकात नहीं हो पाई। इसके बाद आयुक्त ने उनकी मां से घटना के दिन घटना के पूर्व मृत इंजीनियर और देवेंद्र के बीच हुए विवाद के बारें में पूछताछ की तो देवेंद्र की मां ने कुछ भी बताने से इंकार कर दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि एक-एक प्वाइंट पर घटना की जांच चल रही है। दोषी बचेंगे नहीं।
इंजीनियर की देवेंद्र से हुई थी झड़प
24 अक्टूबर को और घटना के पूर्व महंथ चौक पर आशुताेष पाठक और कोरचक्का निवासी देवेंद्र सिंह के बीच विवाद हुआ था। उसी रास्ते से गश्ती कर थाना लौट रहे बिहपुर के तत्कालीन थानाध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार रुक गए। विवाद में हस्तक्षेप करने लगे। इसी दौरान थानेदार और आशुताेष में विवाद हो गया। आशुताेष हाथापाई करने लगे।

