लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ:घाटों पर तैयारी पूरी, आज अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे व्रती, छठी मैया की गीतों से गूंज रहा ग्रामीण इलाका

नवगछिया23 मिनट पहले
  • खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू
  • पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी के लिए बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़, नवगछिया में एक घंटे सड़क जाम

लोक आस्था के चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन व्रतियों ने खरना पर दिनभर उपवास रखा। शाम में व्रतियों ने खरना का प्रसाद तैयार कर छठी मैया की पूजा अर्चना की। व्रती महिलाओं ने पुरी, रसिया का प्रसाद पूरी निष्ठा के साथ तैयार किया। पूजा के बाद व्रतियों ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया।

इसके साथ ही 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। शुक्रवार को व्रती अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे। वहीं शनिवार सुबह उदयीमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही महापर्व का समापन होगा। सुल्तानगंज प्रखंड के कुल 19 पंचायतों व 25 नप वार्डों में महापर्व छठ नियम निष्ठा से किया जा रहा है।

इस दौरान कांच हीं बांस के बहंगिया, बंहगी लचकत जाय आदि पारंपरिक छठ गीतों से अजगैबीनाथ मंदिर घाट गुरुवार को गूंज उठा। सुल्तानगंज और अकबरनगर गंगा किनारे की 10 पंचायतों गनगनिया, कमरगंज,मसदी, अब्जूगंज, तिलकपुर, महेशी, इंग्लिश चिचरॉन, अकबरनगर, खेरैहिया, किशनपुर के श्रद्धालु समीप के गंगा घाटों पर अर्घ्य देंगे जबकि असियाचक,भीरखुर्द, मिरहट्टी, कटहरा में पोखर पर घाट तैयार किया गया है। इधर, नवगछिया अनुमंडल प्रशासन ने घाटों पर तैयारी पूरी कर ली है।

एसडीओ अखिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि गंगा घाटों पर गोताखोर के साथ एसडीआरएफ की टीम को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। इसके साथ ही दंडाधिकारी के साथ पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। घाटों पर बैरिकेडिंग कराई गई है। एसडीओ ने लोगो से कोविड 19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए छठ पूजा करने का अनुरोध किया है। नगर पंचायत में कुल 22 घाट बनाए गए हैं।

युवाओं ने की छठ घाट व रास्ते की सफाई
सन्हाैला के सनोखर बाजार, गाेपालपुर के विभिन्न घाटों व रास्ते की सफाई युवाओं ने की। सनोखर में पंचायत समिति सदस्य वीरेंद्र भारती एवं सरपंच प्रतिनिधि मदन साह के नेतृत्व में युवाओं ने इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिए। वहीं नारायणपुर में भी युवाओं ने घाटों की सफाई की। वहीं घोघा में सन्नी कुमार,गुड्डू कुमार अनुज कुमार सहित अन्य युवाओं ने बताया कि इस बार घाट पर दलदल है। इस वहां बालू डाला गया है। जानीडीह मुखिया प्रतिनिधि श्याम यादव द्वारा घाट पर जेसीबी से सफाई कराई।

खरीक में नारियल 200 व नवगछिया में 100 रुपए जोड़ा बिका
पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी के लिए गुरुवार को बाजारों में भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। लोगों ने अपने सामर्थ के अनुसार खरीदारी की। खरीक में नारियल दो सौ रुपए और सूप 80-100 रुपए जोड़ा बिका। जबकि नवगछिया में नारियल 100 रुपए जोड़ा, सेब 60 से 100 रुपये किलो, डाभ नींबू 40 से 50 रुपये जोड़ा, नारंगी 60 से 80 रुपये किलो, सुथनी 100 से 120 रुपये किलो, केला 40 से 60 पचास रुपये दर्जन, गन्ना 30 से 40 रुपये प्रति पीस बिके।

व्रतियों को उपलब्ध कराया गया गंगाजल
सुल्तानगंज में नगर परिषद की 25 वार्डों और इससे सटे इलाकों के व्रतियों के लिए नप प्रशासन की ओर से गंगा जल उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। वहीं कहलगांव में भी नगर पंचायत की ओर से श्रद्धालुओं को गंगाजल उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। सुल्तानगंज में सभापति नीलम देवी ने घाटों का निरीक्षण किया।

