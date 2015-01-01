पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपावली की खरीदारी करने नवगछिया बाजार आए लोग भी फंसे:ओवरटेक के चक्कर में तेतरी जीरोमाइल के पास फंसा ट्रक, 5 घंटे एनएच-31 जाम

नवगछिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नवगछिया में एनएच 31 पर बुधवार को जाम में फंसे वाहन।
  • दीपावली की खरीदारी करने नवगछिया बाजार आए लोग भी फंसे

ओवरटेक करने के चक्कर में बुधवार सुबह करीब 7 बजे तेतरी जीरोमाइल के पास एक ट्रक गड्‌ढे में फंस गया। इस कारण एनएच-31 पर 5 घंटे तक जाम लग गया। इस दौरान नवगछिया टोल प्लाजा से रंगरा तक जाम में सैकड़ों वाहन फंसे रहे। एनएच जाम होने के बाद वाहन 14 नंबर सड़क से निकलने लगे। इस कारण कुछ देर में ही यह सड़क भी जाम की चपेट में आ गई।

जाम की स्थिति ऐसी थी कि नवगछिया से भागलपुर जाने-आने वाले यात्रियों को तीन से चार घंटे लग रहे थे। वहीं तेतरी जीरोमाइल से नवगछिया पहुंचने में यात्रियों को एक घंटे लगे। वहीं दीपावली की खरीदारी करने नवगछिया बाजार आए लोगों के कारण जाम की स्थिति और भयावह हो गई। परबत्ता और नवगछिया थाने की पुलिस जाम को हटाने का प्रयास कर रही थी, लेकिन सड़क पर आड़े-तिरछे इस कदर वाहन फंसे थे कि न आगे जा पा रहे थे न पीछे। काफी मशक्कत के बाद दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक वनवे कराकर धीरे-धीरे वाहनों को निकाला। परबत्ता थानाध्यक्ष रामचंद्र यादव ने बताया कि मतगणना को लेकर सभी जिलों में भारी वाहनों को रोक दिया गया था। मतगणना के बाद जब वाहनों को छोड़ा गया तो चालक एक दूसरे से आगे निकलने के चक्कर में ओवरटेक कर रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें