टीकाकरण:1169 हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने लिये टीके, आज आखिरी मौका; हेल्थ वर्कर्स के लिए जारी किया गया वीडियाे मैसेज

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • मायागंज के एचओडी से कहा-प्रेरित कर लगाएं टीके

जिले के 20 केंद्रों पर गुरुवार को 1169 हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने कोरोना का टीका लिया। 5113 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लगने थे, लेकिन 22.69 फीसदी ही टीकाकरण हो सका। सबसे ज्यादा शाहकुंड में 180 और सबसे कम नाथनगर में 10 ने टीके लिए। अब शुक्रवार को हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगवाने का अंतिम मौका होगा। इसमें छूटने वालों को यह मौका दोबारा कब मिलेगा?

यह स्वास्थ्य विभाग को भी फिलहाल पता नहीं है। विभाग ने सभी हेल्थ वर्कर्स से टीके लगवाने की अपील की है। इसके लिए वीडियो मैसेज भी जारी किया गया है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. हेमंत कुमार सिन्हा ने नाैलखा परिसर में अस्पताल अधीक्षक व नाेडल अधिकारी के साथ बैठक की।

इसमें वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से डब्ल्यूएचओ के बिहार हेड डाॅ. सुब्रमण्यम ने कहा, ज्यादा कर्मियाें काे प्रेरित कर टीका दिलवाएं। उनकी सलाह पर वीडियाे मैसेज भी जारी किया गया। इसमें नाेडल पदाधिकारी डाॅ. हेमशंकर शर्मा ने संदेश दिया है कि शुक्रवार काे आखिरी दिन है, इसलिए टीका लगवा खुद व समाज काे सुरक्षित करें। प्राचार्य ने सभी एचओडी को अपने विभागों में हेल्थ वर्कर्स को कॉल कर बुलाने और टीकाकरण करवाने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में पीएसएम विभाग के डॉ. अहमद नदीम अस्लमी व अन्य माैजूद थे। इस बीच मायागंज के सर्जरी विभाग के पूर्व एचओडी डॉ. यू. नाथ ने हीलिंग टच हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना टीका लिया। उन्होंने लोगों से कहा, मैंने लीवर व किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट होने के बाद भी टीका लिया। बीपी और डायबिटीज समेत अन्य परेशानी भी मुझे हैं। मैंने डॉक्टर से सलाह ली और टीका लगवाया। आप भी लगवाएं।

