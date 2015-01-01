पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर लगा जाम:नई व्यवस्था बनने के 14 दिन बाद विक्रमशिला सेतु फिर 11 घंटे जाम, ओवरलोड ट्रकों के गुल्ले भी टूटे

भागलपुर11 मिनट पहले
विक्रमशिला सेतु पर जाम की वजह से ट्रकों की लगी कतार।
  • पेट्रोलिंग व माइकिंग नहीं होना जाम का बड़ा कारण

नई व्यवस्था बनाने के महज 14 दिन बाद फिर विक्रमशिला सेतु पर जाम लगा। शुक्रवार रात 11 बजे से लगा जाम शनिवार सुबह 10 बजे खत्म हुआ। 11 घंटे के जाम से वाहनों की कतार लग गई। नवगछिया से भागलपुर, सबौर, जगदीशपुर मार्ग बंद रहा। दरअसल जाम शुक्रवार रात 11 बजे से लगना शुरू हुआ। इसकी वजह ट्रक चालकों का सोना बताया गया।

पुलिस ने रात 1.30 बजे नवगछिया की तरफ से वन-वे कर वाहनों को निकाला। लेकिन शनिवार सुबह 3 बजे गिट्‌टी से लदे ट्रक का गुल्ला सेतु पर टूट गया। फिर वाहनों के चक्के थम गए। सुबह 6 बजे एक और ट्रक खराब हो गया। उसके बाद 9.30 बजे नवगछिया की ओर आ रही बोलेरो भी सेतु पर खराब हो गई। आधा घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस ने बोलेरो को हटाया। दस बजे आवागमन सुचारू हुआ। रात आठ बजे फिर एक घंटे तक जाम की स्थिति बनी।

नई व्यवस्था पर अमल होता ताे नहीं हाेती दिक्कत
सेतु पर जाम रोकने के लिए 28 नवंबर को नवगछिया और भागलपुर एसएसपी ने नई व्यवस्था बनायी थी। लेकिन अमल नहीं किया गया। इनमें पुल के दोनों ओर सड़क किनारे अवैध रूप से गाड़ियों का खड़ा करने और ओवरटेक करने वाले वाहनों का चालान काटना, पुलिस की ड्यूटी बढ़ाकर 12 घंटे तक, वॉकी-टॉकी से भागलपुर और नवगछिया पुलिस एक दूसरे के संपर्क में रहेंगे। को-ऑर्डिनेशन के लिए बनाया गया ग्रुप, पेट्रोलिंग व माइकिंग आदि शामिल थे।

पूरी तरह से सिस्टम को दुरुस्त कर रहे हैं
ट्रैफिक डीएसपी आरके झा ने बताया कि वाहनों की खराबी के कारण जाम लगा। जाम से निपटने को पूरी तरह से सिस्टम बना रहे हैं।
वाहनों की जांच में 20 हजार का फाइन वसूला
सेतु पर शनिवार को वाहनों की चेकिंग के दौरान कई फोरव्हीलर चालकों से वेल्ट नहीं लगाने पर फाइन की वसूली की गई। वाहनों की चेकिंग का नेतृत्व ट्रैफिक इंस्पेक्टर केके शर्मा ने किया। चेकिंग के दौरान कई वाहन चालकों से 20 हजार रुपए फाइन की वसूली की गई।

