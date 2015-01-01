पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हालात:टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग काॅलेज में 17 गाइड, इनमें 8 फैकल्टी फिर भी तीन साल से शुरू नहीं हो सका रिसर्च विंग

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीएमबीयू में स्थायी कुलपति नहीं होने से अटका मामला, छात्र नहीं कर पा रहे पीएचडी
  • काॅलेज प्रशासन ने करीब अाठ बार टीएमबीयू काे भाेज है पत्र

टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग काॅलेज का रिसर्च विंग अबतक शुरू नहीं हाे पाया है। इसकी वजह से काेई भी छात्र पीएचडी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। काॅलेज ने इसकी तैयारी तीन साल पहले ही पूरी कर ली थी। रिसर्च शुरू करने के लिए टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग काॅलेज ने 2017 में ही तिलकामांझी भागलपुर विश्वविद्यालय काे आवेदन देकर गाइड की सूची भेजी थी। लेकिन अबतक वहां से इसका अप्रूवल नहीं मिला है।

टीएमबीयू प्रशासन जबतक राजभवन काे इससे संबंधित जानकारी देकर टीटीसी काे अनुमति पत्र नहीं भेजेगा तबतक यहां रिसर्च स्काॅलर काे माैका नहीं मिल पाएगा। टीएमबीयू में स्थाई कुलपति नहीं रहने की वजह से ये फाइलें आगे नहीं बढ़ी है।

काॅलेज प्रशासन ने अबतक करीब आठ बार टीएमबीयू काे पत्र भेजा है। इसके बावजूद वहां से इस मामले पर काेई जवाब नहीं आया है। तीन साल से विवि प्रभार में ही चल रहा है। बीच में डाॅ. विभाग चंद्र झा काे विवि के कुलपति के ताैर पर नियुक्त हुए थे। लेकिन उन्हें पदभार नहीं संभाला था। ऐसे में प्रभारी कुलपति के ताैर पर डाॅ. एके राॅय और अब डाॅ. अजय कुमार सिंह इन फाइलाें काे आगे नहीं बढ़ा पाए हैं।

काॅलेज में 17 गाइड हैं जाे छात्राें काे रिसर्च करा सकते हैं। इसमें से आठ ताे टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग काॅलेज के फैकल्टी ही हैं। इसके अलावा स्टेट काउंसिल ऑफ एजुकेशनल रिसर्च एंड ट्रेनिंग से नाै गाइड हैं जाे टीटीसी के रिसर्च स्काॅलर्स काे गाइड कर सकते हैं। काॅलेज में रिसर्च वर्क करने के लिए संसाधन भी माैजूद है। इसके लिए रूम से लेकर फर्नीचर तक काॅलेज में उपलब्ध है।

काॅलेज में बीते वर्ष से ही मास्टर्स ऑफ एजुकेशन की पढ़ाई शुरू हाे चुकी है। छात्राें काे रिसर्च शुरू हाेने का इंतजार है। छात्र अभिमन्यु कुमार ने कहा कि हमारे यहां भागलपुर में कहीं भी एजुकेशन में रिसर्च नहीं कराया जाता है। बीएड के बाद एमएड कर चुके छात्राें काे भागलपुर में पीएचडी करने का काेई स्काेप ही नहीं है।

हमारे यहां गाइड की कमीइ नहीं है। संसाधन भी माैजूद है। लेकिन गाइड की सूची का अप्रूवल विवि से आया ही नहीं है। वहां से अप्रूवल आने के बाद ही रिसर्च शुरू हाे पाएगा।

राजभवन से अनुमति मिलने के बाद शुरू कराएंगे रिसर्च
^लाॅकडाउन के बाद इस पर फाइल आगे बढ़ेगी। राजभवन से अनुमति मिलने के बाद रिसर्च शुरू करवाया जाएगा।
डाॅ. केएम सिंह, सीसीडीसी, टीएमबीयू

