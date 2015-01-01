पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनावायरस:भागलपुर में 19 नए काेराेना मरीज, 12 स्वस्थ हुए, सैंपल में गड़बड़ी, 247 हुए रिजेक्ट

भागलपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • जिले में अब 9201 पॉजिटिव, 8981 ठीक हो गए

जिले में मंगलवार को काेराेना के नए 19 मरीज मिले। इसमें शहरी क्षेत्र से तीन और झारखंड साहेबगंज का एक युवक है। बूढ़ानाथ का युवक, बड़ी खंजरपुर की महिला, परबत्ती का युवक संक्रमित हुआ है। अब जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 9201 हो गई है, जबकि कोरोना से 75 की मौत हुई है। 8981 मरीजों ने कोरोना को हराया है। अब 145 सक्रिय मरीज हैं। मंगलवार को 12 कोरोना मरीज स्वस्थ भी हुए हैं।

इस बीच सदर अस्पताल में 361 लोगों की जांच की गई। इसी के साथ पूरे जिले में अब तक 4.80 लाख लोगों की जांच हो गई है। जिले का रिकवरी रेट 97.61 प्रतिशत है। इधर, आरटीपीसीआर जांच के 247 सैंपल रिजेक्ट हाे गए हैं। स्वाब ठीक से न लेने व किसी में मरीज का मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज न करने और सैंपल पैकिंग ठीक से न होने से रिजेक्ट किया गया है। मायागंज अस्पताल से सैंपल के रिजेक्ट होने के बाद सीएस डॉ. विजय कुमार सिंह ने सभी टेक्नीशियनाें काे सैंपल में मानक का पालन करने का निर्देश दिया है।

