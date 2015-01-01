पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19 का प्रकोप:काेराेना के 20 मरीज मिले, भर्ती हाेने में हो रही परेशानी

भागलपुर12 मिनट पहले
जिले में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 20 नये मरीज मिले, जबकि 32 संक्रमित स्वस्थ भी हुए। शहरी क्षेत्र में तिलकामांझी से एक युवक कोरोना संक्रमित मिला है, बाकी ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 9155 पर पहुंच गया।

इनमें से 74 कोरोना मरीज की मौत हो चुकी है जबकि 8930 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। दूसरी ओर मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में शुक्रवार काे दाे काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें काे भर्ती कराने में देरी हुई। एक मरीज पूर्णिया से आया था जबकि दूसरी मरीज शहर से ही आयी थी।

बताया गया कि आइसाेलेशन वार्ड में अब काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की भर्ती बहुत कम हाे रही है, इस वजह से माैके पर डाॅक्टर नहीं रहते हैं। इमरजेंसी में कंट्राेल रूम से काॅल कर बुलाना पड़ता है। इसके बाद डाॅक्टर मरीज काे भर्ती करते हैं।

