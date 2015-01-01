पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:तोड़फोड़ में महागठबंधन के 23 नेताओं पर कसेगा शिकंजा

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जांच में आरोप सही, एसपी ने दिया गिरफ्तारी का निर्देश
  • 11 माह से लंबित है केस लेटलतीफी पर आईओ को मिल चुकी है सजा

बिहार बंद के दौरान 21 दिसंबर 2019 को हुए तोड़फोड़ और उपद्रव मामले में आरोपी महागठबंधन के 23 नेताओं पर जल्द ही पुलिस का शिकंजा कसेगा। सिटी एसपी ने फरार नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी का आदेश दिया है। गिरफ्तारी न होने पर कुर्की-जब्ती करने को कहा गया है।

इस मामले में तत्कालीन कोतवाली थानेदार अमर विश्वास के बयान पर राजद, कांग्रेस समेत महागठबंधन के 30 नेताओं पर तोड़फोड़, सरकारी काम में बाधा पहुंचाने का केस दर्ज हुआ था। पुलिस की जांच में 30 में 29 आरोपी नेताओं पर केस सत्य पाया गया था।

एक नामजद आरोपी गनीचक निवासी अफजलउल्लाह के संलिप्तता बिंदु पर जांच के लिए घटना के समय का सीसीटीवी फुटेज या वीडियो क्लिप के अवलोकन के बाद निर्णय लेने की बात कही गई थी। केस के आईओ कोतवाली थाने के जमादार जयवीर सिंह हैं। उन्होंने 11 अगस्त 2020 तक की केस डायरी केस में समर्पित की है।

30 नामजद, 2 गिरफ्तार, 4 ने किया था सरेंडर, 1 पर जांच जारी
नामजद आरोपी तिरुपतिनाथ यादव और मेराज अख्तर उर्फ चांद को कोतवाली थाने के एक अन्य केस में रिमांड किया गया था। जबकि नामजद आरोपी मो. सद्दाम, मो. आकाश (दोनों मोजाहिदपुर), मो. सरबर इमाम, अमर साह उर्फ अमर कुमार (छोटी हाट, सबौर) कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर चुके हैं।

शेष 23 नामजद आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी, कुर्की-जब्ती की कार्रवाई के लिए उक्त केस करीब 11 माह से लंबित चला आ रहा है। सिटी एसपी की रिव्यू में खुलासा हुआ है कि शेष नामजदों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए आईओ ने सार्थक पहल नहीं की। आरोपियों के फरार रहने पर आगे की कार्रवाई यानी वारंट, इश्तेहार, कुर्की-जब्ती की कार्रवाई के भी प्रयास नहीं किए गए।

इस कारण आईओ को उसके सेवा पुस्तिका में एक सेंसर की सजा और तत्कालीन थानेदार को एसपी स्तर ने चेतावनी दी गई थी। इस केस का निष्पादन अगस्त 2020 तक करने का टारगेट था, लेकिन अब तक निपटारा नहीं हो पाया है। एसपी ने निर्देश दिया है कि शेष नामजदों को गिरफ्तार करें। फरार रहने पर आगे की कार्रवाई करे। केस की मॉनीटरिंग सिटी एएसपी करेंेगे।

ये हैं नामजद आरोपी
राजद के तत्कालीन जिलाध्यक्ष तिरुपतिनाथ यादव, युवा राजद अध्यक्ष मेराज अख्तर उर्फ चांद, मो. शहजादा उर्फ बिल्ला, मो. उस्मान खान, मो. बबलू, मो. शाहरूख खान, छत्रधारी मंडल, पार्षद पति एजाज अली, मो. असफाक, मुजफ्फर अहमद, चंद्रशेखर यादव, मो. सद्दाम, मो. आकाश, मो. फिरोज, अफजलउल्लाह, अमर साह, मुन्ना सोनकर, सरवर इमाम, मो. सलीम, संजय यादव, रिंकू राज, युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अमित आनंद, विपिन बिहारी यादव, संजीत कुमार, हाजी मोनाजिर, सफरूल आलम, संजय राणा, अभिषेक आनंद, प्रशांत बनर्जी, सुमित साह।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें