ठंड ने ताेड़ा 27 साल का रिकार्ड:29 जनवरी सीजन में सबसे ठंडा, दाे दिन और रहेगी कंपकंपी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार की शाम हवा चलने से ठंड और बढ़ गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
शुक्रवार की शाम हवा चलने से ठंड और बढ़ गई।
  • पिछले छह दिन से सामान्य से कम है अधिकतम और न्यूनतम पारा, आज निकलेगी धूप

शहर में ठंड ने बीते 27 साल का रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ दिया है। बीते तीन दिनाें में जितनी ठंड पड़ी उतनी ठंड 1993 में पड़ी थी। 24 से 26 जनवरी तक अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से छह डिग्री कम रहा। 27 से 29 जनवरी के बीच अधिकतम और न्यूनतम पारा सामान्य से चार से पांच डिग्री तक कम रहा। 29 जनवरी इस सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। ऐसी स्थिति 1993 में हुई थी। जिले में गुरुवार के बाद शुक्रवार काे भी काेल्ड डे रहा।

शुष्क उत्तरी-पश्चिमी हवा ने ठिठुरन काे बढ़ा दिया। बीते 24 घंटे में अधिकतम तापमान में .6 और न्यूनतम तापमान में 1 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट आई है। शुक्रवार काे शहर का अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से चार डिग्री कम 19.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से पांच डिग्री कम 7.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। अधिकतम तापमान 24.6 और न्यूनतम तापमान 12.8 डिग्री रहा। गुरुवार काे अधिकतम पारा सामान्य से पांच डिग्री कम 19.6 और न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से पांच डिग्री कम 8.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस था।

  • 19.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा शहर का अधिकतम तापमान, सामान्य से 4 डिग्री है कम
  • 7.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंचा न्यूनतम पारा, यह सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम

आगे क्या
माैसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. एसके मंडल ने बताया कि अभी दाे दिनाें तक धूप निकलने के बावजूद ठंड महसूस हाेगी। रात काे तापमान में गिरावट जारी रहेगी। दिन में तापमान 17 से 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच ही रहेगा। तीन से चार दिनाें तक बर्फीली हवाएं चलेंगी।

क्या है कोल्ड डे
दिन का तापमान औसत से 4 से 5 डिग्री कम और रात का 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस से कम हो तो दिन कोल्ड डे कहलाता है। यदि दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 6.5 डिग्री और रात का 10 डिग्री से कम हो तो सीवियर कोल्ड डे माना जाता है।
ये हैं कारण
उत्तरी पाकिस्तान के कुछ हिस्साें में पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के प्रभाव के कारण हिमालय क्षेत्र में बर्फबारी हाे रही है। इसकी वजह से शुष्क सर्द हवा मैदानी इलाकाें में आ रही है। इस बार ला नीना सिस्टम एक्टिव है। माैसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. एएस सेन ने बताया कि ला नीना के कारण फरवरी तक तापमान सामान्य से कम रहेगा। ला नीना इफेक्ट के समय हवा प्रशांत महासागर के गर्म सतही पानी को दक्षिण अमेरिका से इंडोनेशिया तक ले जाती है।

