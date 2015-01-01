पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्लेसमेंट:ट्रिपल आईटी के 3 छात्राें का मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी में चयन, मिला 8.5 लाख का पैकेज

भागलपुर
फाइल फोटो

ट्रिपल आइटी के तीन छात्राें का मंगलवार काे मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी में चयन हुआ। उन्हें 8.5 लाख का पैकेज मिला है। ये छात्र कंप्यूटर साइंस के मुहुल त्यागी, निकुंज कुमार और नीतीश रावत हैं।

मुहुल और निकुंज पटना के हैं और नीतीश गुरुग्राम के रहने वाले हैं। काॅलेज में 25 अक्टूबर काे पहले राउंड में ऑनलाइन रिटेन टेस्ट लिया था। इसमें 36 विद्यार्थी शामिल हुए थे। इसमें 16 विद्यार्थियाें का चयन हुआ था। 11 नवंबर काे दूसरे राउंड में टेक्निकल इंटरव्यू में 4 व आखिर में तीन छात्रों का प्लेसमेंट हुआ।

