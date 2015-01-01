पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19 से सावधानी:वर्चुअल मोड में बहस के लिए कोर्ट में बनाए गए 3 स्टूडियो, बड़े टीवी स्क्रीन पर वकील बहस को देख सकेंगे

भागलपुर3 घंटे पहले
भागलपुर कोर्ट ने कोविड-19 को देखते हुए संसाधनों में इजाफा किया है। यहां तीन स्टूडियाे बनाए गए हैं। जहां बड़े टीवी स्क्रीन पर वकील खुद की बहस को देख व सुन सकेंगे।

कमरा नंबर तीन, 23 व 24 को स्टूडियो बेस बनाया गया है। पहले मात्र एक कमरा वर्चुअल मोड के लिए था। जिससे काफी परेशानी होती थी। नई व्यवस्था सोमवार से बहाल हुई। जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश ने 31 नवंबर तक के लिए शेड्यूल जारी किया।

भागलपुर और नवगछिया कोर्ट में सुबह 10.30 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक फिजिकल मोड काम करेगा। जबकि वर्चुअल कोर्ट (स्टूडियाे और वीडियो डेस्कटॉप) से सुबह 10.30 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक और लंच के बाद दोपहर दो बजे से शाम 4.30 बजे तक काम करेगा।

कहलगांव कोर्ट में वर्चुअल मोड सिर्फ सुबह 10.30 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक काम करेगा। जारी शेड्यूल के मुताबिक, फिजिकल मोड में जिला जज के अलावा प्रिंसिपल जज, एडीजे-1, एडीजे-2, एडीजे-3, एडीजे-6, एडीजे-7 व सीजेएम कोर्ट काम करेगा। वर्चुअल कोर्ट के लिए भी जजों की तैनाती की गई है।

