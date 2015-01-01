पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेजस्वी यादव का जन्मदिन:पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव का 31वां जन्मदिन समारोह , केक काटकर मनाया तेजस्वी का जन्मदिन

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
बिहार राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के प्रतिपक्ष के नेता सह पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव का 31वां जन्मदिन समारोह विधायक अजीत शर्मा के आवास स्थित कांग्रेस कैम्प कार्यालय में मनाया गया।

अध्यक्षता महानगर कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष संजय कुमार सिन्हा ने की। विधायक शर्मा ने तेजस्वी के जन्मदिन पर उनके नाम का केक काटकर कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत की।

उन्होंने कहा कि तेजस्वी यादव के मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही राज्य का चहुंमुखी विकास होगा तथा सभी वर्गों पर ध्यान रखा जाएगा। तेजस्वी ने जो घोषणाएं की हैं वे निश्चित रूप से पूरी की जाएंगी। भ्रष्टाचार समाप्त होगा तथा विधि-व्यवस्था में सुधार किया जाएगा।

मौके पर राजद प्रदेश महासचिव डा. चक्रपाणि हिमांशु, डा. सलाउद्दीन अहसन, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष डा. अभय आनन्द, सरवर इमाम, नगर अध्यक्ष सोईन अंसारी, प्रो. शैलेन्द्र श्रीवास्तव, महासचिव रविन्द्रनाथ यादय, अभिमन्यु यादव, महासचिव मिन्टू कुरैशी, पंकज सिंह, पप्पू यादव, प्रवीण कुमार सहित आदि उपस्थित थे।

जिला राजद अध्यक्ष ने मनाया तेजस्वी का जन्मदिन

महागठबंधन के नेता तेजस्वी यादव के 31वें जन्मदिवस पर जिला राजद अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर यादव द्वारा केक काटकर मनाया गया। उनके स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु होने की कामना की।

इस अवसर पर महानगर राजद के वरीय उपाध्यक्ष मुकेश यादव, संजय यादव, मोहम्मद शमीम, मुखिया कलीमुद्दीन, रणवीर यादव, मनजीत ठाकुर, पप्पू अली आदि मौजूद थे।

