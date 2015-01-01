पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ की पूजन सामग्री से सजे बाजार:लोक आस्था का 4 दिवसीय छठ महापर्व 18 से, गूंजने लगे छठी मइया के गीत

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
लोक आस्था का महापर्व नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू हो जाएगा। दीपावली, काली पूजा अभी समाप्त भी नहीं हुआ है और घरों में छठी मइया के पारंपरिक गीत गूंजने लगे हैं। छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजार में सूप, नारियल, पूजन सामग्री की बिक्री शुरू हो गई है। इस बार चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व 18 नवंबर बुधवार से नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू हो जाएगा।

गुरुवार को खरना, शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी और शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व संपन्न हो जाएगा। छठ महापर्व में सामान की खरीदारी से लेकर पकवान बनाने तक में पूरी सावधानी बरती जाती है। बाजार में पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी शुरू हो गई है। सूप 120 और नारियल 60 रुपए जोड़ा की दर से बिक्री हो रही है।

कृष्ण के पुत्र साम्बे हुए थे श्राप से मुक्त

छठ व्रत करने से भगवान श्री कृष्ण के पुत्र श्राप से मुक्त हुए थे। ज्योतिषाचार्य मनोज कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि व्रत कथा अपनी मर्यादा का एहसास कराती है। द्वापर युग में श्री कृष्ण की पटरानी रुकमणी सज-धज कर महल में बैठी थी। उसी वक्त कृष्ण की दूसरी पटरानी जामवंती के पुत्र सांबे वहां पहुंचे रुक्मणी का शृंगार देखकर मन ही मन विचार करने लगा की रुकमणी उनकी पत्नी होती तो वह कितने भाग्यशाली होते। यह जान कृष्ण ने सांबे को क्रोध में श्राप दे दिया। उसके शरीर में कुष्ठ हो गया। नारद जी ने उन्हें मथुरा में सूर्य षष्टि व्रत करने का महत्व बताया। जिससे वे ठीक हो गए।

