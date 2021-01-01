पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डॉ. दिलीप सिंह को पद्मश्री:41 साल पहले सरकार के पास नहीं थी पोलियो की दवा, रूस से मंगवाकर गरीबों को नि:शुल्क दी

भागलपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डाॅ. दिलीप कुमार सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
डाॅ. दिलीप कुमार सिंह
  • जब कुष्ठ के नाम से भागते थे लोग, तब 380 को ठीक किया

डॉ. दिलीप कुमार सिंह...अब पद्मश्री...। 95 साल पहले पीरपैंती में जन्मे, डॉक्टर बने और पटना, इंग्लैंड, अमेरिका में रहने के बाद भी देश सेवा के लिए उन्होंने अपना कार्यक्षेत्र पीरपैंती को ही बनाया। 1953 में प्रैक्टिस शुरू की, तब मन में एक ही ललक थी...जिस मिट्‌टी पर पले-बढ़े, इसी मिट्‌टी के नाम अपना पूरा जीवन कर दें। उन्होंने इसे किया भी।

विदेशाें से कई ऑफर आए, लेकिन सभी को उन्होंने ठुकरा दिया। दमा की बीमारी और पोलियो से बचाने के लिए उन्होंने अपनी जेब से पैसे लगाए। यह वह दौर था, जब सरकार पोलियो की दवा नहीं बांट रही थी। उन्होंने कोलकाता से खुद ही कोल्ड चेन मेंटेन कर संसाधन जुटाए। पीरपैंती में जरूरतमंदों को दवाइयां दी।

इंग्लैंड-अमेरिका में नौकरी का ऑफर छोड़ अपने जन्म स्थान पीरपैंती को बनाया कर्मस्थल

पाेलियाे ने बदल दी जिंदगी
पीरपैंती के तरखा गांव में पाेलियाे के दाे केस मिले तब उन्होंने उन्हाेंने सरकारी तंत्र से संपर्क किया, पर कोई सुविधा नहीं मिली। 1980 में उन्होंने रूस से 1100 पोलियो के डोज खरीदे। गांव के बच्चाें काे दवा दी। खुद ही निगरानी भी की। समय के साथ उन्होंने बेटे डॉ. संजय कुमार सिंह, बहू प्रतिभा सिंह और पोते को भी समाजसेवा से जोड़ा।

1954 में गुजरात में विनोबा भावे से मिले
पहले कुष्ठ के नाम से लोग भागते थे। तब 1954 में वे गुजरात में सेमिनार में गए। विनोबा भावे से मुलाकात की। लौटे तो एक उर्दू टीचर को ठीक किया। इसे ग्रामीणों ने चमत्कार बताया। 1974 तक 380 लाेगाें के कुष्ठ का इलाज किया।

4000 लोगों की आंखों की रोशनी भी लौटाई
उन्होंने एक नेत्रहीन बुजुर्ग मुश्किल में थे।उसे ओलापुर में पीरपैंती ले आए। उनके मोतियाबिंद का ऑपरेशन कर आंख की रोशनी लौटाई। नि:शुल्क कैंप लगाए। 4 हजार लोगों के आंखों की रोशनी लौटाई।

अचीवमेंट

  • भारत में पाेलियाे वैक्सीन मुफ्त में बांटने वाले देश के पहले व्यक्ति के रूप में लिम्का बुक ऑफ वल्ड रिकाॅर्ड में
  • लाइफ मेंबर ऑफ इंडियन मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन एंड लेप्राेसी फाउंडेशन, वर्धा
  • मेंबर डेलीगेट ऑफ वर्ल्ड मेडिकल एसेम्बली म्यूनिख, जर्मनी
  • पद्मश्री कमलाबाई अवार्ड 2006 वीमन सर्विस फाॅर रूरल मदर
  • सिस्टर केराैल अवार्ड 2007 बेस्ट कम्युनिटी लीडर
  • गरीब जनजातियों के बीच हेल्थ एजुकेशन पर जागरूकता फैलाने पर पंचशील सिराेमनी अवार्ड 2008
  • भागलपुर आईएमए से लाइफ टाइम अचीवमेंट अवार्ड 2015

सीख
इंसान अच्छा करने की जिद ठान लें ताे हर मुश्किल आसान हो जाती है। पाेलियाे की दवा बांटने से लेकर आंखाें के ऑपरेशन व कुष्ठ राेगियाें के इलाज के लिए लालटेन युग में भी संसाधन इसी जिद से जुटाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser