नाथनगर में बड़ा हादसा:घरौंदा बनाने के लिए टीले से मिट्टी खोद रहे 5 बच्चे दबे, बाल-बाल बची जान

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर बच्चों को निकालने के बाद जुटी भीड़।
  • नाथनगर के प्रखंड कार्यालय के पीछे परती जमीन में मिट्‌टी खोद रहे थे

प्रखंड कार्यालय के पीछे दुर्गा मंदिर के पास परती जमीन में बने टीले से मिट्‌टी खोदने के दौरान 5 बच्चे दब गए। जिन्हें स्थानीय लाेगाें ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए सकुशल बचा लिया। घटना मंगलवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे की है।

सभी मिर्जापुर नया टोला के रहने वाले हैं, इनमें दयानंद यादव की बेटी राजो कुमारी (7), विश्वकर्मा रजक के पुत्र सौरभ (12), उपेन्द्र रजक के पुत्र आदित्य कुमार (11), दीपनारायण सिंह की बेटी रजनी कुमारी (9) और सपना कुमारी (10) शामिल है। लोग आदित्य व रजनी को इलाज के लिये रेफरल अस्पताल ले गए जहां से उसे मायागंज रेफर कर दिया, जहां दोनों की स्थिति खतरे से बाहर है।

अन्य बच्चों को आंशिक चोटें आई है। घटना के डेढ़ घंटे के बाद मौके पर पहुंची मधुसूदनपुर पुलिस ने लोगों की मदद से दो अन्य बच्चों के दबे रहने की आशंका पर मिट्टी को खुदवाकर खोजबीन की, लेकिन किसी के नहीं मिलने से इसे अफवाह माना गया। बच्चे घर के लिए दिवाली में घरौंदा बनाने के लिए लाल मिट्टी लाने टीले के नजदीक गए थे। दो ट्रेलर के बराबर मिट्टी का हिस्सा भरभराकर अचानक गिर गया। इसके नीचे मिट्टी खोद रहे बच्चे दब गए।

