पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  • 5000 Passengers Arriving Daily At Corona, Bhagalpur Railway Station In Delhi, Not Up To Thermal Screening, Increased Risk Of Infection

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:दिल्ली में बढ़ रहा कोरोना, भागलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर रोज उतर रहे 5000 यात्री, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग तक नहीं, बढ़ा संक्रमण का खतरा

भागलपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक पखवाड़े से शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के नियंत्रण में आते ही रेलकर्मी बेफिक्र हो गए हैं। दिल्ली में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर तेज है, लेकिन भागलपुर में रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की स्क्रीनिंग तक नहीं हो रही। दिल्ली से रोजाना आने-जाने वाले यात्रियों की स्क्रीनिंग न होने से कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका बढ़ गई है।

लॉकडाउन में श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों से लौटने वालों की जिस तरह स्क्रीनिंग कर क्वारेंटाइन किया जा रहा था। सावधानी बरती जा रही थी, अब सब गायब हो गई है। अब आलम यह है कि न तो सैनिटाजेशन हो रहा है और न ही प्लेटफार्म पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की ही व्यवस्था है। यहां तक कि ट्रेन में चढ़ने और उतरने वालों को भी राम भरोसे छोड़ दिया गया है।

रेलवे कह रहा-स्क्रीनिंग करना लोकल अथॉरिटी का काम, सीएस बोले-स्टेशन पर जांच की जानकारी नहीं

प्रवेश द्वार पर ऑटोमेटिक स्क्रीनिंग मशीन भी खराब
रेलवे स्टेशन पर विक्रमशिला, ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल और फरक्का से रोजाना करीब 5 हजर यात्री आ रहे हैं। इतने ही यात्री ट्रेन में सवार भी हो रहे हैं। कोविड से बचाव के लिए रेल प्रबंधन ने प्रवेश द्वार पर ऑटोमेटिक स्क्रीनिंग मशीन लगाई है। लेकिन यह भी अक्सर खराब ही रहती है। रेल अफसरों का कहना है कि यात्रियों की स्क्रीनिंग का जिम्मा लोकल हेल्थ ऑथोरिटी का है। रेलवे का विंग इस काम में नहीं है। एक माह से यहां स्क्रीनिंग ठप है। इसके लिए जिस कर्मी की तैनाती हुई थी, वह भी नजर नहीं आ रहे।

लोकल हेल्थ अथॉरिटी करेगी स्क्रीनिंग
^कोविड गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक ही ट्रेनें चल रही हैं। प्रवेश द्वार पर स्क्रीनिंग के लिए ही पैसेंजर्स को डेढ़ घंटा पहले स्टेशन आने को कहा गया है। अब पैसेंजर्स की स्क्रीनिंग स्टेशनों पर नहीं हो रही है तो इसके लिए लोकल हेल्थ ऑथोरिटी जिम्मेदार है। रेलवे का कोई विंग कोरोना हेल्थ चेकअप में नहीं है।
- यतेंद्र कुमार, डीआरएम, मालदा

बाहर से आएं हैं तो कराएं जांच
रेलवे स्टेशन पर स्क्रीनिंग हो रही है या नहीं, इसकी जानकारी मुझे नहीं है। मैं यह कह सकता हूं कि यदि कोई बाहर से आया है तो तत्काल उसकी जांच सरकारी अस्पतालों में करवाएं। जांच रिपाेर्ट तत्काल दी जा रही है।
- डॉ. विजय कुमार सिंह, सिविल सर्जन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें