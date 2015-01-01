पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाटर वर्क्स से दूर हुई गंगा:मिल रहा 60 हजार लोगों को पानी, नई योजना बुडको के डिजाइन-ड्रॉइंग में फंसी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 300 करोड़ की पहली योजना अधूरी, 277.59 करोड़ की दूसरी योजना का शिलान्यास
  • अगस्त में सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने 277 कराेड़ 59 लाख की याेजना का किया था शिलान्यास

शहर की साढ़े पांच लाख आबादी को पानी पिलाने की योजना का पहला चरण ही आधे में अटक गया। दूसरे चरण के काम के लिए सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने 277.59 करोड़ की योजना का शिलान्यास भी कर दिया, लेकिन अब तक काम जमीन पर नहीं उतरा। अगस्त में ही इसके लिए खुदाई का काम होना था। लेकिन बुडको अब तक इसका ड्राइंग बनाने में ही उलझा है।

नतीजा, पुराने वाटर वर्क्स की क्षमता 8 से 15 एमएलडी नहीं हो सका। इसका खामियाजा अभी से शहर को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। गंगा बरारी वाटर वर्क्स के इंटेकवेल से दूर हो गई है और महज 60 हजार लोगों को ही पानी मिल रहा है। आशंका है कि गर्मी में यह परेशानी दोगुनी होगी।

दरअसल, शहर की जरूरत 50 एमएलडी पानी है। लेकिन बरारी वाटर वर्क्स और 59 बोरिंग से 30 एमएलडी पानी की शहर को मिल पा रहा है। जलसंकट से निपटने के लिए सरकार ने शहर में 277.59 करोड़ की योजना बनाई। 18 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन पर 90 एमएलडी पानी की क्षमता वाला नए वाटर वर्क्स को मंजूरी दी।

निगम ने इसके लिए बुडको को जमीन भी दे दी। इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज से पाइपलाइन बिछाकर पानी लाने और शहर में पाइपलाइन से पानी सप्लाई की तैयारी की। 2023 तक इसे पूरा करने का लक्ष्य भी तय किया। लेकिन इसकी शुरुआत भी नहीं हो सकी।

पहले की याेजना भी अधूरी
दूसरे चरण की योजना से पहले शुरू पहले चरण की पूरी योजना भी अधूरी ही रह गई। 300 करोड़ से पैन इंडिया को शहर में पुराने वाटर वर्क्स के जीर्णाेद्धार करने व 450 किलाेमीटर पाइपलाइन बिछाने का काम मिला था। 2015 में शुरू यह योजना 2018 में पूरी होनी थी। लेकिन लेटलतीफी से 2019 दिसंबर तक समय बढ़ाया पर एजेंसी को नगर विकास विभाग ने पहले ही टर्मिनेट कर दिया। नतीजा, डेढ़ साल से ज्यादा बीतने के बाद भी विभाग ने इसे पूरा करने का जिम्मा किसी को नहीं दिया। अब दूसरे चरण में भी लेटलतीफी चल रही है।

अभी ये है व्यवस्था
गंगा के साथ भूजलस्तर भी लगातार गिर रहा है। इससे पानी के लिए हर साल परेशानी हो रही है। ट्यूबवेल भी सूख रहे हैं। शहर में 59 ट्यूबवेल और अंग्रेज जमाने में बने पुराने वाटर वर्क्स के भरोसे ही अभी शहर में पानी सप्लाई हो रहा है। भूजलस्तर कम होते ही गर्मी आते ही आधे से अधिक ट्यूबवेल के मोटर जल रहे हैं।

ऐसे में टैंकर से पानी सप्लाई करना पड़ रहा है। तीन जलमीनार हाउसिंग बोर्ड, वारसलीगंज और टीएमबीयू लगभग चालू करने की स्थिति में है। लेकिन यहां बाेरिंग ही नहीं किया गया है। नवंबर में ही इंटेकवेल तक ठीक से पानी नहीं पहुंच रहा है। मजूदरों से गाद हटावाए जा रहे हैं। लेकिन अभी महज 8 एमएलडी पानी ही मिल रहा है।

^ड्राॅइंग का काम चल रहा है। नया वाटर वर्क्स बनाने और इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज के पास से पाइपलाइन डालकर पानी लाया जाना है। मिट्टी टेस्ट और सर्वे पूरा हाे चुका है। नए साल से पहले जमीन पर काम दिखने लगेगा।
- एसके कर्मवीर, कार्यपालक अभियंता, बुडकाे

बुड़को से मामले में बात कर जल्द शुरू करवाएंगे काम: मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर
मेयर सीमा साहा, डिप्टी मेयर राजेश वर्मा ने स्थानीय स्तर पर इसका नगर आयुक्त जे. प्रियदर्शिनी के साथ शिलान्यास किया था। वीडियाे कांफ्रेंसिंग से पटना में सीएम नीतीश कुमार शिलान्यास कर रहे थे। जमीन पर काम नहीं दिखने पर मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर ने बताया, इस मसले पर बुडकाे के इंजीनियर से बात करेंगे। काम शुरू करवाएंगे।

