कार्रवाई:11 में 9 इनामी पकड़े गए, अब नए सिरे से बनाई जाएगी फरार अपराधियों की सूची

भागलपुर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो इनामी एक दशक से हैं फरार, एसएसपी ने बदमाशों की थानेदारों से मांगी सूची

जिले में इनामी अपराधियों की सूची नए सिरे से बनेगी। जिले में कुल 11 इनामी अपराधी थे, जिसमें 9 पकड़े गए। दो बचे अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी का प्रयास चल रहा है। इस कारण अब नए से फरार अपराधियों की सूची तैयार की जाएगी और उनपर इनाम का प्रस्ताव बनाकर मुख्यालय भेजा जाएगा।

एसएसपी आशीष भारती ने बताया कि बचे दो इनामी अपराधी भागलपुर से बाहर है। उनकी गिरफ्तारी की कोशिश जारी है। सभी थानेदारों से फरार अपराधियों की सूची मांगी गई है, ताकि नए सिरे से सूची बनाकर मुख्यालय भेजी जा सके। सूची में वैसे अपराधियों का नाम शामिल किया जाएगा, जो लंबे समय से संगठित अपराध में फरार हैं।

फरार इनामी अपराधी
इनामी राणा मियां : 50 हजार का इनामी राणा मियां एक दशक से फरार है। लगातार दो बड़े हत्याओं में राणा मियां की संलिप्तता का खुलासा हुआ है, लेकिन उसकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। वकील आरजू और मार्बल व्यवसायी अमरजीत की हत्या में राणा का नाम आया है। राणा ने भी संगठित गैंग बना रखा है, जो सुपारी लेकर हत्याएं करता है।

2006 में दिवेश हत्याकांड में राणा गिरफ्तार हुआ था तो उसने कई चौंकाने वाली बातों का खुलासा किया था। आज का सफेदपोश उस समय राणा को शहर के बड़े व्यवसायियों का फोन नंबर उपलब्ध कराता था, जिसके जरिए राणा उनसे रंगदारी मांगता था। इसके बाद 2008 में तत्कालीन तातारपुर थानेदार मनोरंजन भारती ने राणा मियां को गया से गिरफ्तार किया था। उस समय राणा ने शहर के व्यवसायियों को नाक में दम कर दिया था। 2008 के बाद राणा फिर कभी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नहीं आया।

इनामी टिंकू मियां
हुसैनाबाद के मोगलपुरा का बदमाश मो. तालिब उर्फ टिंकू मियां भी दस वर्षों से फरार है। उस पर 25 हजार का इनाम घोषित है। वह कोलकाता में रह कर भागलपुर में क्राइम करवाता है। उसने संगठित गिरोह बना कर रखा है। हाल में इन गिरोह ने कई वारदात को अंजाम दिया है।

इस गैंग के आतंक को देखते हुए मोगलपुरा के कव्वाली मैदान स्थित सरकारी स्कूल में कई सालों तक पुलिस कैंप बनाया गया था। इनाम की राशि को दोगुना करने का प्रस्ताव भी मुख्यालय भेजा है। दो दिसंबर 2016 को तातारपुर के बरईचक में टिंकू मियां और उसका भाई इम्तियाज ने गैंगवार में मो. वसीउल्लाह उर्फ रिंकू और मो. वलीउल्लाह उर्फ टिंकू पर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां चलाई थी। 31 दिसंबर 2013 को टिंकू के घर से पुलिस ने हथियारों का जखीरा बरामद किया था।

अब तक ये इनामी पकड़े गए
रविंद्र यादव, टैरा मंडल, पप्पू सिंह, राजू मिश्रा, सत्तन यादव, सत्येंद्र यादव, लड्डू यादव, टोपला यादव, प्रभाष यादव

