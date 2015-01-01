पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • A Decade Later, Fireworks Broke Out When Congress Legislature Party Leader Ajit Sharma Was Elected From The District

जश्न:एक दशक बाद फिर जिले से कांग्रेस विधायक दल के नेता, अजीत शर्मा के चुने जाने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने की आतिशबाजी

भागलपुर30 मिनट पहले
अजीत शर्मा के विधायक दल के नेता बनने पर जश्न मनाते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता।

कांग्रेस विधायक दल का नेता एक बार फिर भागलपुर जिला से ही बना है। बीते एक दशक से कहलगांव के सदानंद सिंह कांग्रेस के विधायक दल के नेता थे, लेकिन इस बार उन्हाेंने चुनाव नहीं लड़ा। उनकी जगह पर उनके बेटे शुभानंद मुकेश ने चुनाव लड़ा और हार गए। जिले की तीन विधानसभा सीटाें से कांग्रेस चुनाव लड़ी। इनमें सुल्तानगंज, भागलपुर और कहलगांव शामिल हैं। लेकिन दाे सीट पर कांग्रेस काे हार का सामना करना पड़ा। केवल भागलपुर सीट पर ही कांग्रेस जीत पाई।

यहां से कांग्रेस के अजीत शर्मा ने तीसरी बार जीत हासिल की। पहले उपचुनाव में, फिर 2015 के चुनाव और अब इस बार भी उनकी जीत हुई है। उनकाे कांग्रेस विधायक दल का नेता बनाया गया है। इसके साथ ही भागलपुर के कांग्रेसियाें में नई आस जगी है। उन्हाेंने कहा है कि अजीत शर्मा के नेतृत्व में राज्य व भागलपुर में पार्टी मजबूत हाेगी। इस बार कांग्रेस 70 सीटाें पर चुनाव लड़ी थी और केवल 19 पर ही जीत दर्ज करा सकी।

2010 से अब तक सदानंद सिंह थे इस पद पर

बता दें कि 2010 से अब तक सदानंद सिंह ही विधायक दल के नेता थे। हालांकि उनके नेतृत्व में भागलपुर में कांग्रेस की स्थिति मजबूत नहीं हाे सकी। अजीत शर्मा के विधायक दल का नेता बनने के बाद शहर में कांग्रेस नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी की। उन्हें बधाई भी दी।

बधाई देनेवालाें में महानगर कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष संजय कुमार सिन्हा, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अभय आनंद, महिला कांग्रेस की जिला अध्यक्ष कोमल सृष्टि, शैलेंद्र नारायण, चिक्कू कुमार, पंकज सिंह, नवीन सिंह, अभिजीत गुप्ता, सोइन अंसारी, रविन्द्र नाथ यादव, अभिषेक चौबे, अभिमन्यू यादव, बाबर अंसारी व राजद के प्रदेश महासचिव चक्रपाणि हिमांशु, सरवर इमाम, राहुल कश्यप, अंजनी सिंह, पंकज सिंह, विजय यादव, अमर साह, अमर यादव, सुभाष यादव आदि शामिल हैं।

