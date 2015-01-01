पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रंगरा में रामधुन का हुआ आयोजन:एनडीए की जीत पर कहीं निकाला जुलूस तो कहीं जरूरतमंदों को कराया भोजन

भागलपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक-दूसरे को गुलाल लगा खुशी का किया इजहार
  • बैंड की धुन पर थिरके युवा

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में एनडीए की जीत पर कहीं जुलूस निकाला गया ताे कहीं जरूरतमंदाें काे भाेजन कराया गया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस दौरान एक दूसरे को अबीर-गुलाल लगाकर बधाइयां दी और मिठाई बांटीं। रंगरा के भीम दास टोला में भाजपा नेता राजकुमार रजक के नेतृत्व में 24 घंटे का अखंड रामधुन का आयोजन गया है। वहीं बच्चों को भोजन कराया गया। वहीं तीनटंगा दियारा के झल्लू दास टोला में कार्यकर्ताओं ने मिठाइयां बांटीं। एनडीए गठबंधन की जीत पर रंगरा जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष सह मुखिया भोला मंडल, जदयू अति पिछड़ा प्रकोष्ठ के जिला महासचिव गणपत मंडल, भाजपा कार्यकर्ता कन्हैया मंडल, नरेश मंडल, सरपंच योगेंद्र मंडल, मुखिया भुवनेश्वर दास आदि ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को बधाई दी है। ईं. शैलेन्द्र के पैतृक गांव तेलघी में युवाओं ने निकाला विजयी जुलूस खरीक। भाजपा प्रत्याशी ईं. कुमार शैलेन्द्र की जीत की खुशी में उनके पैतृक गांव तेलघी में बुधवार को युवाओं ने जमकर जश्न मनाया। इस अवसर पर गांव में विजयी जुलूस निकाला गया। नवनिर्मित काली मंदिर में युवाओं ने पूजा-अर्चना की। इसके बाद यहीं से विजयी जुलूस निकाला गया। इस दौरान डीजे की धुन पर युवा खूब थिरके। आतिशबाजी से गांव में दीपावली जैसा माहौल हो गया। वहीं, देर शाम काली मंदिर में ग्रामीणों ने दीप जलाया। इस दौरान पीएम मोदी जिंदाबाद और जय श्रीराम के नारे से पूरा इलाका गूंज उठा। वहीं, नारायणपुर में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने मिठाइयां बांटी और एक दूसरे को अबीर-गुलाल लगाकर बधाई दी। इस दौरान चारों ओर खुशी का माहौल रहा।

शाहकुंड में नवनिर्वाचित विधायक ललित मंडल के साथ जश्न मनाते कार्यकर्ता।
समर्थकों के साथ शाहकुंड पहुंचे प्रो. ललित नारायण मंडल, जताया आभार
जीत के बाद विजय जुलूस के साथ जदयू प्रत्याशी ललित नारायण मंडल बुधवार को शाहकुंड पहुंचे। जहां उनका अभिवादन किया गया। इसके बाद जदयू कार्यालय से कार्यकर्ताओं ने गाजे-बाजे साथ विजयी जुलूस निकाला। कार्यकर्ता अबीर गुलाल उड़ाते हुए, तासे की धुन पर जमकर थिरके। मौके पर जदयू अध्यक्ष वीनू बिहारी, विपिन बिहारी, रामबिलास सिंह, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष रोबिन सिंह, प्रफुल्ल कुमार, गोपाल सिंह, पुतुल सिंह, कहकशां खुर्शीद, मंजू देवी, केदार यादव आदि मौजूद थे। इससे पूर्व सुल्तानगंज में उन्हें बधाई देने वालों का तांता लगा रहा। भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष नवीन कुमार बन्नी, संजय जायसवाल, संजीव कुमार, बॉबी कुमार, अरुण कुमार,
मनोज सिंघानिया, विजय सिंह, एसके प्रोग्रामर ने उन्हें बधाई दी।ललित मंडल ने कहा कि जनता की उम्मीद पर खरे उतरेंगे।

योगीवीर पहाड़ी को पर्यटक स्थल बनाएंगे : ललन

पीरपैंती में लोगों का अभिवादन करते ललन पासवान।
नवनिर्वाचित भाजपा विधायक ललन पासवान बुधवार को जीत का प्रमाण पत्र लेकर जैसे ही क्षेत्र में पहुंचे, उन्होंने सबसे पहले धरती माता को नमन किया और क्षेत्र के विकास की शपथ ली। उन्होंने कहा कि यह जीत पीरपैंती की जनता की जीत है। योगीवीर पहाड़ी पर राम मंदिर का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। पहाड़ी पर्यटक स्थल के रूप में विकसित होगा। पीरपैंती में कॉलेज की स्थापना होगी।

