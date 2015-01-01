पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भागलपुर:आयाेग ने 6 तक मांगी थी मानक जर्नल की रिपाेर्ट, कई विभागाें ने डीन काे भी नहीं दी

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • बीयूएससी ने टीएमबीयू के डीन और डीन ने संबंधित पीजी हेड से मांगी थी रिपाेर्ट

मानक के जर्नल की रिपाेर्ट बिहार विश्वविद्यालय सेवा आयाेग काे देने की तिथि शुक्रवार काे बीत गई लेकिन टीएमबीयू रिपाेर्ट नहीं दे सका। अब किसी डीन ने आयाेग से इसके लिए एक हफ्ते का समय मांगा है ताे किसी ने दाे-तीन दिनमें देने की बात कही है।

आयाेग ने यह रिपाेर्ट डीन के माध्यम से मांगी थी और डीन ने संबंधित पीजी विभागाें के हेड काे इसे उपलब्ध कराने काे कहा था। लेकिन ज्यादातर विभागाें ने डीन काे ही अब तक यह नहीं बताया कि उनके विषय में मानक के कितने और काैन-काैन से जर्नल हैं। दरअसल असिस्टेंट प्राेफेसर की हाेने वाली बहाली के लिए प्रावधान किया गया है कि मानक के जर्नल में छपे शाेध आलेख पर भी अंकाें का वेटेज दिया जाएगा। यह वेटेज पाने के लिए अभ्यर्थी आवेदन में विभिन्न शाेध जर्नल में उनके आलेख छपने का भी जिक्र कर रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन आवेदन 2 दिसंबर तक हाेना है ताे और भी कई अभ्यर्थी शाेध जर्नल का दावा आवेदन में करेंगे।

लेकिन अभ्यर्थी जिन शाेध जर्नल में आलेख छपने का दावा कर रहे हैं या आगे करेंगे, वे जर्नल वैध हैं या नहीं और किस मानक के हैं, आयाेग इसकी पड़ताल करेगा। पीजी हेड जिस जर्नल काे वैध और मानक पूरा करने वाला बताएंगे, आयाेग उसमें छपे आलेख पर ही संबंधित अभ्यर्थी काे अंकाें का वेटेज देगा।
टीएमबीयू ने रिपाेर्ट भेजने के लिए आयाेग से एक हफ्ते का समय लिया
टीएमबीयू में मानविकी के डीन डाॅ. बहादुर मिश्र ने बताया कि उन्हाेंने संबंधित पीजी हेड से ऐसे जर्नल की जानकारी मांगी थी ताकि आयाेग काे सूची भेजी जा सके। अभी तक उन्हें दाे-तीन विषयाें की ही सूची मिली है। ऐसे में रिपाेर्ट भेजने के लिए आयाेग से एक हफ्ते का समय लिया गया है।

उधर, साइंस के डीन डाॅ. अशाेक ठाकुर ने कहा कि साइंस के भी कुछ ही विभागाें ने रिपाेर्ट दी है। साेशल साइंस की डीन छुट्टी पर हैं इसलिए इस संकाय के विभागाें की सूची भी उन्हें ही भेजनी है। इसके भी दाे-तीन विभागाें ने ही जर्नल की सूची दी है। लाॅ के भी एक जर्नल की जानकारी मिली है। दाे-तीन दिन में रिपाेर्ट आयाेग काे दे दी जाएगी।

