मारपीट का आरोप:एबीवीपी नेता ने लोजपा प्रत्याशी पर लगाया मारपीट का आरोप; भाजपाइयों ने राजेश वर्मा का घर घेरकर धमकाया

भागलपुर43 मिनट पहले
हंगामा होने के बाद जोगसर थाना पहुंचे लाेजपा प्रत्याशी राजेश वर्मा।
  • गाली-गलौज को ले दोनों पक्षों नेे जोगसर में कराई एफआईआर, तनाव, टकराव की आशंका

विधानसभा चुनाव के अंतिम क्षण में दुर्गा चरण हाई स्कूल बूथ के बाहर लोजपा प्रत्याशी राजेश वर्मा और भाजपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थक अभाविप नेता करण शर्मा, कुश पांडेय में भिड़ंत हो गई। करण शर्मा ने राजेश वर्मा पर मारपीट का आरोप लगाया है, जबकि राजेश ‌वर्मा ने करण शर्मा और कुश पांडेय पर गाली-गलौज, धमकी और घर घेरने का आरोप लगाया है।

मारपीट की घटना के बाद भाजपाइयों ने लोजपा प्रत्याशी का घर घेर लिया। दोनों पक्षों की ओर से जोगसर थाने में एक-दूसरे पर केस दर्ज कराया गया है। घटना से दोनों पक्षों में भारी तनाव है और टकराव की आशंका बनी हुई है क्योंकि लोजपा प्रत्याशी का घर, चुनाव ऑफिस भाजपा के चुनाव ऑफिस से बिल्कुल सटा हुआ है।

मामले की जानकारी पाकर सिटी एसपी एसके सरोज, सिटी एएसपी पूरन झा, एएसपी भरत सोनी समेत कई थानों की पुलिस खरमनचक स्थित लोजपा प्रत्याशी के घर और भाजपा के चुनाव कार्यालय के बाहर पहुंच कर मामले को शांत किया। दोनों पक्षों के घर, चुनाव ऑफिस की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।
करण ने कहा, जोगसर थानेदार के सामने वर्मा ने पीटा

करण शर्मा का कहना है कि चुनाव के दौरान दुर्गा चरण स्कूल के बूथ पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को पानी पहुंचा कर लौट रहे थे। साथ में कुश पांडेय भी थे। दोनों बूथ से बाहर निकले तो लोजपा प्रत्याशी राजेश वर्मा गाली-गलौज देने लगे और दोनों को जान मारने की धमकी दी। तब करण शर्मा ने फोन कर मामले की जानकारी एएसपी को दी।

एएसपी को फोन करने पर राजेश वर्मा मेरा गला दबाने लगा और मारपीट की। साथी कुश पांडेय के शोर मचाने पर लोग जुटे तो राजे‌श वर्मा अपने समर्थकों के साथ वहां से निकल गया। करण शर्मा का कहना है कि जोगसर थानेदार अजय कुमार अजनबी के सामने पूरी घटना घटी है और वे इसके चश्मदीद हैं।
वर्मा का आरोप- गोड्‌डा सांसद के करीबी कुश पांडेय ने जान मारने की धमकी दी, कहा-निशिकांत के खिलाफ बात करोगो तो जिंदा नहीं छोड़ूंगा
राजेश वर्मा का कहना है कि मंगलवार शाम 6 बजे अचानक कुछ लोग मेरे घर के बाहर आकर मुझे और मेरे परिजनों को गालियां देने लगे। शोर-शराबा सुनकर बाहर निकले तो गोड्‌डा सांसद के करीबी करण शर्मा, कुश पांडेय के साथ 10-12 लोग जबदस्ती मेरे घर में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। मना करने पर कुश पांडेय ने कहा कि निशिकांत दुबे के खिलाफ बात करोंगे तो जिंदा नहीं छोड़ूंगा।

इतना कहकर वे लोग नारेबाजी करने लगे और बेइतज्जती करने की नियत से मुझे पकड़ लिया। लेकिन वहां मौजूद लोगों ने दोनों को हटा दिया। इससे पहले सोमवार देर रात गोड्‌डा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे मेरे घर की रेकी कर रहे थे। अज्ञात लोगों ने घर के बाहर आकर गाली-गलौज, हंगामा और जान मारने की धमकी भी दी। पूरी घटना घर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद है।

