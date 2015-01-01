पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्कूल एडमिशन:दाखिले काे शहर के और स्कूलाें ने जारी की तिथि, नर्सरी में दाखिले के लिए उम्र 3.5 से 4 वर्ष हाेना जरूरी

भागलपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के प्राइवेट स्कूलाें में दाखिला की प्रक्रिया शुरू हाे गई है। सभी प्रमुख स्कूलाें ने दाखिले की तिथि जारी कर दी है।

हालांकि डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल में दिसंबर के अंत तक एडमिशन का डेट जारी हाेगा। काेराेनाकाल में दाखिला ऑफलाइन के साथ ऑनलाइन माेड में भी हाेगा। विद्यालयाें ने अपने स्कूल की वेबसाइट पर भी दाखिले से संबंधित जानकारी अपलाेड कर दी है।

प्रमुख विद्यालयाें में ये है व्यवस्था

बिड़ला ओपन माइंड्स : यहां नर्सरी से नाैवीं कक्षा तक में दाखिला शुरू हाे चुका है। हर कक्षा में 40 सीटों पर ही नामांकन लिया जाएगा। एडमिशन फॉर्म, विद्यालय ऑफिस सुबह 9:30 से 3:30 बजे तक प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। फॉर्म की कीमत 800 रुपए हैं।

न्यू हाेराइजन स्कूल : यहां नर्सरी से नाैवीं में दाखिले के लिए 15 दिसंबर से फाॅर्म मिलेगा। एडमिशन टेस्ट 19 दिसंबर अाैर 26 दिसंबर काे सुबह 9.00 से दाेपहर 1.00 बजे तक हाेगा। रिजल्ट 23 अाैर 29 दिसंबर काे अाएगा। स्कूल में रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस 500 रुपए है।

दीक्षा इंटरनेशनल स्कूल : एडमिशन फॉर्म विद्यालय काउंटर से जारी कर दिया गया है। 11 जनवरी काे विद्यालय के स्थापना दिवस के मौके पर नए सत्र के लिए एडमिशन शुरू होगा। इस दिन दाखिला लेने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को एडमिशन चार्ज की पूरी छूट मिलेगी। एडमिशन नर्सरी से नाैवीं तक लिया जाएगा।

टेक्नाेमिशन स्कूल : यहां 21 दिसंबर से 20 जनवरी तक दाखिला हाेगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए 500 रुपए लिए जाएंगे। नर्सरी में कुल 80 सीटाें पर दाखिला लिया जाएगा। फाॅर्म स्कूल काउंटर से किसी भी कार्य दिवस में लिया जा सकता है।

जीडी गाेयनका स्कूल : यहां 31 जनवरी तक दाखिला लिया जाएगा। फाॅर्म की कीमत 1000 रुपए रखी गई है। दाखिले के लिए http://gdgoenkabhagalpur.com/admission.php पर भी लाॅग इन किया जा सकता है।

माउंट लिट्रा जी : यहां 15 दिसंबर से दाखिला शुरू होगा। यहां ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन मोड से फॉर्म उपलब्ध है। दाखिला जूनियर केजी से लेकर नाैवीं कक्षा में हाेगा। फाॅर्म http://mlzsbhagalpur.org/admission-enquiry.html पर मिलेगा। फॉर्म की कीमत 500 रखी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें