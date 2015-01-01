पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार:धनतेरस पर 150 फोर व्हीलर और 1000 बाइक की हुई एडवांस बुकिंग

भागलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • इन्वर्टर, एसी, डबल डोर फ्रिज व एलईडी टीवी के बढ़ रहे डिमांड

दीपावली और धनतेरस को लेकर दुकानदारों में जबरदस्त उत्साह है। फेस्टिव सीजन को भुनाने के लिए बाजार में तैयारियां जोरों की चल रही हैं। ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए ज्वैलर्स से लेकर बर्तन, ऑटो सैक्टर, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम के अलावा कपड़ों की विभिन्न रेंज जुटाई गई है।

वहीं, पूजन के लिए मिट्टी की गणेश लक्ष्मी की मूर्तियों और पूजन सामग्री की दुकानों में धीरे-धीरे सजाई जा रही हैं। शहर से लेकर सुदूरवर्ती गांव में भी दुकानदार दीपावली की तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं। 12 नवंबर को धनतेरस है। बाजार बंपर ओपनिंग को लेकर उत्साहित है। चैंबर को उम्मीद है कि इस बार 500 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की बिक्री हाे सकती है।
200 फ्लैट और प्लाॅट काे भी एडवांस पैसे दिये
बाजार में सबसे अधिक एडवांस बुकिंग ऑटो व रियल्टी सैक्टर में हुई है। बाइक, कार, ट्रैक्टर आदि के लिए अभी से ही बुकिंग जारी है। इन लोगों की डिलीवरी 12 नवंबर को होगी। 150 के आसपास फोर व्हीलर और करीब एक हजार बाइक की एडवांस बुकिंग हुई है।

करीब 200 फ्लैट और जमीन खरीद के लिए एडवांस बुकिंग हो गई है। इन्वर्टर एसी, डबल डोर फ्रिज व एलईडी टीवी की ओर ग्राहकों का रुझान बढ़ा है। क्रेडाई के महासचिव आलोक अग्रवाल ने बताया कि धनतेरस से काफी उम्मीद है। अब तक जिले भर में करीब दो सौ फ्लैट की बुकिंग हो चुकी है।

सोने-चांदी की कीमत बढ़ी पर है उत्साह
पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार सोना व चांदी के दाम काफी बढ़ गए हैं। पिछली बार जहां 1,500 रुपए में चांदी का सिक्का मिलता था, वहीं इस बार 2,500 से कम की उम्मीद नहीं है। कोरोनाकाल में लोगों को हुए आर्थिक संकट से भी ज्वेलरी बाजार थोड़ा लड़खड़ा सकता है। फिर भी ज्वेलरी बाजार हतोत्साहित नहीं हैं। जिला स्वर्णकार संघ के अध्यक्ष शिव कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि पिछली बार की तुलना में कीमत करीब डेढ़ गुना बढ़ी है, लेकिन बाजार में उत्साह है।

लोगों में खरीदारी के प्रति अब रुचि बढ़ रही है
इस बार बाजार बूम करेगा। कोरोना की मार के बाद अब बाजार संभल चुका है। लोगों में खरीदारी के प्रति रुचि बढ़ी है। उम्मीद है 500 करोड़ रुपए से ऊपर का कारोबार जाएगा। -अभिषेक जैन, पीआरओ, चैंबर

