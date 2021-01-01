पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  • After Coal And Water, Now For The First Time Electricity Will Be Generated From Sun In Bihar, 250 MW Plant Will Be Set Up In Pirpainti

हरित ऊर्जा की ओर:कोयला और पानी के बाद अब पहली बार बिहार में सूरज से बनेगी बिजली, पीरपैंती में 250 मेगावाट का लगेगा प्लांट

भागलपुर3 घंटे पहले
काेयला और पानी से बिजली बनाने के बाद बिहार में अब साैर ऊर्जा से बिजली बनेगी। भागलपुर के पीरपैंती में 250 मेगावाट बिजली बनाई जाएगी। इसके लिए सरकार जल्द सोलर प्लांट लगाने जा रही है। 2009 में थर्मल प्लांट के लिए सरकार ने जो 1350 एकड़ जमीन अधिग्रहण की थी। उसी जमीन पर यह नया प्लांट लगेगा। इससे जहां प्रदूषण नहीं होगा।

अभी राज्य में पांच थर्मल प्लांट बाढ़, बरौनी, कांटी, नवीनगर व कहलगांव में है। इस प्लांट के बनने के बाद भागलपुर जिला बिजली उत्पादन में नंबर-1 हो जाएगा। ऊर्जा मंत्री बिजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव की माने तो नए वित्तीय वर्ष में इस पर मुहर लगाने की तैयारी चल रही है।
पीरपैंती में थर्मल नहीं, सोलर से 250 मेगावाट होगा उत्पादन

2009 में सरकार ने जिले के कजरा और पीरपैंती में थर्मल पावर प्लांट लगाने की योजना को मंजूरी दी थी। इसके लिए 1350 एकड़ जमीन की दरकार थी। सरकार ने उक्त सभी जमीनाें का अधिग्रहण भी पूरा कर लिया। योजना के अनुसार दोनों यूनिट में 660-660 मेगावाट बिजली का उत्पादन होना था। इसके लिए 80 फीसद किसानों को मुआवजे की राशि भी दे दी गई। लेकिन मुआवजा राशि में गड़बड़ी से किसान उग्र हो गए और किसान उत्थान चेतना समिति के बैनर तले आंदोलन शुरू कर दिया। उक्त जमीन पर बन रही बाउंड्र को भी बीच में भी रोक दिया।
एनटीपीसी-एनएचपीसी ने कर दिया इनकार
पीरपैंती में थर्मल प्लांट के लिए सरकार ने एनटीपीसी व एनएचपीसी को जिम्मा सौंपा। लेकिन प्रदूषण की आशंका पर दोनों ने इसे बनाने में रूचि नहीं दिखाई। तब राज्य सरकार ने सोलर एनर्जी से बिजली बनाने की योजना बनाई। नए पावर प्लांट के लिए 2018 में ऊर्जा विभाग की टीम ने पीरपैंती में मुआयना किया। सोलर प्लांट से 250 मेगावाट बिजली बनेगी। सरकार 1350 एकड़ जमीन पहले अधिग्रहण कर चुकी है। अब 25 एकड़ का अधिग्रहण होना है।

पेड़ों की कटाई पर फैसला जल्द
ऊर्जा विभाग के अनुसार, सोलर प्लांट के लिए उक्त जमीन पर लगे पेड़ों की कटाई करनी होगी। यह फिलहाल इस प्रोजेक्ट की बड़ी अड़चन मानी जा रही है। हालांकि ऊर्जा मंत्री बिजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव की माने तो नए वित्तीय वर्ष में पेड़ों की कटाई पर भी फैसला होगा।
इसलिए सोलर प्लांट जरूरी
प्रदूषण बोर्ड के अनुसार, देश में थर्मल प्लांट से 2016 में 1.85 लाख मेगावाट बिजली पैदा होती थी। 2019 में 1.94 लाख मेगावाट हो गई। 2016 में रोज 22.10 मिलियन टन कार्बन डाई ऑक्साइड, 24620 टन सल्फर डाई ऑक्साइड, 25,331 टन नाइट्रोजन आक्साइड निकला। 2019 में कार्बन डाई ऑक्साइड 25.30, सल्फर डाई आक्साइड 25,853 टन हो गया।

तेजी से बढ़ी बिजली की खपत
राज्य में बिजली खपत तेजी से बढ़ी है। 2012-13 में प्रति व्यक्ति खपत 145 यूनिट थी। यह 2018-19 तक 345 यूनिट हो गई। 2014-15 में 55 लाख से अधिक उपभोक्ता थे। 2018-19 में 1.45 करोड़ हो गए। 2012-13 में 2650 मेगावाट बिजली की जरूरत थी। 2018-19 में मांग 5300 मेगावाट हो गई। अब यह मांग और बढ़ेगी,इसलिए 1338 मेगावाट बिजली सोलर एनर्जी से पैदा करने की तैयारी है।

