हालात:वाेटिंग खत्म हाेने के बाद सीमा पर खड़े वाहनाें का बढ़ा दबाव, विक्रमशिला सेतु छह घंटे जाम

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परबत्ता के पास हाईवा का गुल्ला टूटने से और बढ़ी परेशानी, सुबह 8 बजे से दाेपहर दाे बजे तक दिक्कत
  • पहले चरण के मतदान के कारण मिर्जाचौकी के पास राेके गए थे वाहन

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण का मतदान खत्म हाेने के बाद बुधवार काे झारखंड की सीमा मिर्जाचौकी के पास राेके गए वाहनाें काे जैसे ही आगे बढ़ने की अनुमति मिली, विक्रमशिला सेतु पर वाहनाें का दबाव एकाएक बढ़ गया। इस कारण बुधवार रात से ही सेतु पर धीरे-धीरे जाम लगने लगा। रातभर गाड़ियां धीरे-धीरे निकल रही थीं, लेकिन गुरुवार की सुबह शहर की वाहनाें का भी दबाव बढ़ गया।

इस बीच गुरुवार की सुबह 8 बजे परबत्ता के पास पुल पर एक हाईवा का गुल्ला टूट गया। इसके बाद सेतु पर जाम लग गया। सुबह 8 बजे से लेकर दोपहर 2 बजे तक छह घंटा विक्रमशिला सेतु जाम की चपेट में रहा। वाहनाें का दबाव एनएच 31 पर भी बढ़ गया। इससे रंगरा तक जाम लगा रहा।
एंबुलेंस भी फंसी, नवगछिया से भागलपुर आने में चार घंटे लगे
विक्रमशिला पुल से एनएच-31 पर रंगरा तक लगे जाम में नवगछिया अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल से प्रसव पीड़िता को लेकर मायागंज अस्पताल जा रही एक एंबुलेंस भी फंस गई। सूचना पर परबत्ता और जाह्नवी चौक टीओपी पुलिस पहुंची और किसी तरह एंबुलेंस को निकाला। एंबुलेंस चालक सज्जन कुमार ने बताया कि नवगछिया से मायागंज अस्पताल पहुंचने में चार घंटे लग गए। इधर, नवगछिया से भागलपुर जाने वाले ऑटो चालक जाह्नवी चौक पर ही यात्रियों को उतार कर लौट रहे थे तो लंबी दूरी की बसें भी घंटों जाम में फंसी रही।

वन-वे कर निकाली गईं सेतु से गाड़ियां
जाम लगते ही लाेगाें की परेशानी शुरू हाे गई। सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत बस और टेंपाे के यात्रियाें काे हुई। भागलपुर और नवगछिया में विभिन्न कार्यालयाें में काम करने वाले कर्मचारी भी जाम में फंस गए। वाहन चालक एक ही जगह पर गाड़ी को लेकर खड़े रहे। कई लाेग बस से उतरकर पैदल ही दाेनाें ओर निकले। लेकिन जाे परिवार के साथ थे या जिनके पास सामान था उनके पास काेई चारा नहीं बचा।

बसाें में सवार महिलाएं व बच्चे भूख-प्यास से परेशान हाे गए। वाहनों की लंबी कतार जब सेतु पर रुक गई, ताे विक्रमशिला टीओपी और परबत्ता पुलिस ने हाईवा को किनारे किया। इसके बाद दोपहर 12 बजे से सड़क काे वन वे कर गाड़ियाें काे निकाला। इसलिए जाम काे खत्म हाेने में दाे घंटे लग गए। दोपहर 2 बजे के बाद धीरे-धीरे गाड़ियां निकलने लगी। इसके बाद लाेगाें काे राहत मिली।
जगदीशपुर और सबाैर तक लग गई वाहनाें की कतार
जाम के कारण नवगछिया से जगदीशपुर और सबौर तक वाहनाें की कतार लग गयी। अगर यही स्थिति रही ताे 3 नवंबर को होने वाले दूसरे चरण के चुनाव के बाद भी इस तरह की परेशानी खड़ी हाे सकती है। इसके लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस काे पहले से तैयार रहना हाेगा। विक्रमशिला सेतु यातायात टीओपी प्रभारी विशेष कुमार ने बताया कि चुनाव के कारण झारखंड के मिर्जाचौकी सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में वाहनों को रोका गया था​।

ओवरटेक से राेका ताे बिहार पुलिस से भिड़े पारा मिलिट्री के जवान
विक्रमशिला पुल पर जाम के दौरान गलत दिशा से ओवरटेक कर आगे निकलने की होड़ में पारा मिलिट्री का जवान ट्रैफिक जवान से भिड़ गया और विवाद करने लगा। पारा मिलिट्री के जवान वन वे ट्रैफिक में वाहनों को ओवरटेक कर आगे जा रहे थे, जिसे ट्रैफिक जवान ने रोका तो उससे लड़ने लगे। बाद में टीओपी पुलिस के हस्तक्षेप के बाद मामला शांत हुआ।

