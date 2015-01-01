पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:त्योहारों की छुट्‌टी के बाद कॉलेज और दफ्तर खुले तो सड़कों पर बढ़ गए वाहन, दोपहर 12 बजे से 6 घंटे जाम

भागलपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • ऑटो और टोटो वाले बीच सड़क पर ही यात्रियों को चढ़ाते और उतारते रहे, बढ़ता गया जाम
  • फोर-व्हीलर वालों ने भी सड़क किनारे पार्क की गाड़ियां, सकरी हुई सड़कें और हुई फजीहत

छठ पूजा की छुट्टी और कोरोनाकाल में 8 माह से बंद पड़े कॉलेज-यूनिवर्सिटी सोमवार को खुले तो एकाएक सड़कों पर दबाव बढ़ा और शहर में जाम लग गया। शहर की विभिन्न सड़कों पर दोपहर 12 बजे से शाम के 6 बजे तक लोगों को जाम से जूझना पड़ा। इससे बचने के लिए लोगों ने वैकल्पिक रास्ते गलियों से ढूंढ़े तो वहां भी लम्बा जाम लग गया। छह घंटे तक लोग जाम में फंसे रहे।

रही-सही कसर ऑटो और टोटो ने पूरी कर दी। वे जहां-तहां गाड़ी रोककर पैसेंजर उतारते-चढ़ाते रहे। इससे भी जाम लगता रहा। तिलकामांझी से जेल रोड, कचहरी से घंटाघर, पटल बाबू रोड समेत पूरा शहर जाम से पैक हो गया। लेकिन महज घंटाघर चौक, तिलाकामांझी चौक, कचहरी चौक पर पुलिस नजर आई। इस बीच पुलिस ने 9 ऑटो-टोटो चालकों पर चालानी कार्रवाई कर 22500 रुपए वसूले।

तिलकामांझी-जेल रोड, कचहरी-घंटाघर, पटलबाबू रोड, सुजागंज, स्टेशन-लोहिया पुल, बौंसी रोड, एमपी द्विवेदी रोड, तातारपुर से नाथनगर मार्ग, लहरी टोला से जब्बारचक चौक, भोलानाथ पुल, डिक्सनरोड, खलीफाबाग चौक समेत पूरे शहर में जाम लग गया। लहेरी टोला से जब्बारचक, पटल बाबू रोड, खलीफाबाग, बौंसी रोड, जेल रोड में लोग जाम में कराहते रहे। लेकिन पुलिस नजर नहीं आई। ऑटो, टोटो और फोरव्हीलर चालकों के ओवरटेकिंग से लंबा जाम लग गया।

फोर व्हीलर चालकों ने सड़क किनारे ही गाड़ियां खड़ी कर दी। इससे सड़कें सकरी हो गईं, जाम लम्बा हो गया। मुस्लिम हाईस्कूल से तिलकामांझी आने में लोगों को एक घंटा लग गया। बीच में कुछ राहत मिली, लेकिन शाम 6 बजे ही पूरी तरह जाम खत्म हुआ।

टोटो-ओटो से 23 हजार जुर्माना

टोटो-ओटो वाहनों पर आगे सवारी बैठाने वाले 9 चालकों से ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने तिलकामांझी चौक पर 22500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। एक फोर व्हीलर चालक से सीट बेल्ट न लगाने पर भी हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। दोपहर एक बजे तिलकामांझी चौक पर खुद ट्रैफिक डीएसपी आरके झा उतर आए। उन्होंने जांच की। टोटो-ओटो चालाकों को आगे सवारी न बैठाने के निर्देश दिए।

यह भी जाम का कारण

लहेरीटोला, जब्बारचक के पास नगर-निगम की गाड़ी दोपहर में कचरा गिराती है। इससे यहां जाम लगता है। सोमवार को निगम की गाड़ी शाम के 4 बजे लहेरी टोला, जब्बारचक के पास पहुंची तो फिर जाम लगा। तातारपुर से कोतवाली, लहेरी टोला से स्टेशन, नया बाजार रोड दो घंटे के लिए पैक हो गया। घंटाभर बाद जाम की सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची और राहत दिलाई। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी आरके झा ने बताया, शहर में कुछ देर के लिए जाम लगा। लहेरी टोला के पास कूड़ादान है। निगम की गाड़ी दिन में कूड़ा का उठाव करती है। ऐसा करने से कई बार मना किया है, लेकिन वे नहीं मान रहे।

