  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bhagalpur
  • After The Release Of The Schedule, Strict Guidelines Were Prepared By The Mafia In Filling The Form And Mixing The Photo Of Solver

बोर्ड से आगे शिक्षा माफिया:बोर्ड ने शेड्यूल जारी होने के बाद सख्ती की गाइडलाइन बनाई माफियाओं ने फॉर्म भरने में ही किया सॉल्वर का फोटो मिक्स

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीएनबी काॅलेज केंद्र पर पकड़े गए फर्जी व निष्कासित किए गए छात्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
टीएनबी काॅलेज केंद्र पर पकड़े गए फर्जी व निष्कासित किए गए छात्र।
  • अधिकांश प्राचार्य और हेडमास्टर ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने के लिए साइबर कैफे की लेते हैं मदद, यहीं से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा
  • सख्ती बढ़ी तो परीक्षा में तकरीबन सभी केंद्रों से कम होने लगे परीक्षार्थी, एक दिन में ही 922 ने छोड़ दी परीक्षा

दो दिन से परीक्षा केंद्रों पर हुई सख्ती के बाद फर्जी परीक्षार्थियों में खौफ बढ़ा। इसलिए गुरुवार को 200 से ज्यादा परीक्षार्थी ने परीक्षा छोड़ दी। परीक्षा के चाैथे दिन गुरुवार काे दाेनाें पालियाें से करीब 200 से अधिक परीक्षार्थी गायब रहे। परीक्षा से औसतन 700 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रह रहे थे। गुरुवार को यह आंकड़ा 922 तक पहुंच गया।

आकलन है कि ये वैसे परीक्षार्थी थे, जिन्होंने सॉल्वर रख रखे थे। लेकिन फर्जीवाड़े का यह खेल फॉर्म भरने के दौरान ही रचा गया था। विभागीय सूत्र बताते हैं कि बोर्ड ने नकल रोकने को कदम शेड्यूल जारी होने के बाद उठाए। लेकिन माफियाओं ने फॉर्म भरने में ही प्लानिंग की थी।

ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने स्कूल व काॅलेज के एचएम व प्रिंसिपल काे जो स्कूल के कोड व पासवर्ड दिए, अधिकांश प्रिंसिपल व एचएम की कम्प्यूटर नॉलेज की कमी का फायदा माफियाओं ने उठाया। एचएम और प्रिंसिपल ने खुद फॉर्म नहीं भरा। उन्होंने साइबर कैफे को यह काम सौंपा। यहीं फॉर्म भरने में परीक्षार्थी का फोटो एडिट कर मिक्स कर दिया गया।

फोटो दो हिस्से में बांट दिए
सूत्रों की माने तो कैफे संचालकों ने संबंधित सेंटर की मिलीभगत से परीक्षार्थी का फॉर्म भरते समय फाेटो एडिट कर दिया। फोटो को दो हिस्सों में बांटा। एक हिस्से में असली परीक्षार्थी व दूसरे हिस्से में सॉल्वर की तस्वीर लगाकर मिक्स कर दी। यह इतनी बारीकी से की, पहली नजर में पकड़ में ही नहीं आई। नतीजा, बेखाैफ होकर सॉल्वर परीक्षा में बैठ गए।
अब इसे रोकने की कवायद के दावे
बड़ी तादाद में फर्जी परीक्षार्थियों के पकड़े जाने के बाद अब इंटर के प्रवेश पत्र के साथ अाधार कार्ड को भी अनिवार्य करने के दावे किए जा रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि इसकी अनुशंसा डीईअाे बोर्ड से करेंगे। डीईओ संजय कुमार ने बताया, अभी यह अनिवार्य रूप से लागू नहीं है। इसके लागू होने पर फर्जीवाड़ा रुकेगा।
ये भी देंगे सुझाव
डीईओ ने बताया, अब ऑनलाइन फार्म भरे जाते हैं। इसके लिए एचएम कैफे की मदद लेते हैं। इसलिए पासवर्ड और कोड लीक होता है। सेंटर फाेटाे एडिट कर फर्जी परीक्षार्थी का फाेटे भी सेट करवा लेते हैं। बाेर्ड काे कहेंगे कि वे स्कूल में कम्प्यूटर शिक्षक को ही ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने की व्यवस्था करवाएं।

चौथे दिन की परीक्षा में सबसे ज्यादा अनुपस्थिति
गुरुवार काे पहली पाली में अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा में 414, दूसरी पाली में हिस्ट्री व वाेकेशनल में 578 ने परीक्षा छाेड़ी। डीईओ संजय कुमार ने बताया, दाेनाें पालियाें में 992 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। यह अब तक सबसे ज्यादा अनुपस्थिति है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि गुरुवार काे 42 हजार 366 परीक्षार्थियाें काे परीक्षा में भाग लेना था। 41 हजार 374 परीक्षार्थी ही शामिल हुए।
12 काे किया एक्सपेल्ड
जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी संजय कुमार ने बताया, गुरुवार काे 12 परीक्षार्थियाें काे एक्सपेल्ड कर दिया गया है। इसमें से छह काे दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा देने तथा छह काे नकल के आराेप में निष्कासित किया गया है। पहली पाली में 7 व दूसरी पाली में 5 काे निष्कासित किया।
दो दिन में 29 सॉल्वर धराए
दो दिनों में टीएनबी सेंटर से 29 सॉल्वर पकड़े गए। इनमें 16 ताड़र और 13 एके गाेपालन काॅलेज के हैं। इसी के साथ टीएनबी काॅलेज सेंटर पर मिले फर्जी और मूल परीर्थायों को मिलाकर 56 पर केस किया गया है। इनमें 22 को जेल भेजा गया। बुधवार काे धराए 22 फर्जी परीक्षार्थियाें काे पुलिस ने गुरुवार काे जेल भेजा, जबकि गुरुवार काे धराए 6 फर्जी परीक्षार्थियाें काे शुक्रवार काे जेल भेजा जाएगा।

आंसरशीट लेकर भागने वाले पर दर्ज किया गया केस
गुरुकुल इंटर स्कूल नाथनगर का छात्र राजेश भारती आरएचएमटीबी हाईस्कूल बरारी केंद्र पर बुधवार को परीक्षा दे रहा था। कॉपी जमा करने के दौरान राजेश भारती आंसरशीट लेकर भागा। दोनों वीक्षकों ने उसे रोकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वह फरार हो गया था। केंद्राधीक्षक गणेश चौधरी ने बरारी थाने में केस किया है। इधर, शारदा पाठशाला केंद्र पर डीसीएलआर सुनील कुमार ने सन्हौला के धुआबै की मधु कुमारी को पकड़ा। वह बुद्धूचक के दयालपुर की सहेली किरण की परीक्षा दे रही थी।

हो रही स्पेशल चेकिंग
फर्जी परीक्षार्थियाें की धरपकड़ के लिए परीक्षा केंद्राें पर स्पेशल चेकिंग हो रही है। फर्जी परीक्षार्थी दबाेचे जा रहे हैं। शिक्षा माफिया की सेटिंग काम नहीं आएगी। -संजय कुमार, डीईओ भागलपुर

