पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  • After Winning The Election Again From Kesi Graduation Zone, BJP's Dr. NK Said Will Hold Regular Sessions Of Universities

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वादा:काेसी स्नातक क्षेत्र से दुबारा चुनाव जीतने पर भाजपा के डाॅ. एनके ने कहा-विश्वविद्यालयाें का सत्र करेंगे नियमित

भागलपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
काेसी स्नातक एमएलसी चुनाव में जीत के बाद विजयी चिह्न दिखाते डाॅ. एनके यादव। साथ में हैं उनकी पत्नी वीणा यादव व अन्य कार्यकर्ता।

काेसी स्नातक क्षेत्र से दुबारा चुनाव जीतने पर भाजपा के डाॅ. एनके यादव ने कहा कि यह 14 जिलों के सभी स्नातक मतदाताओं की जीत है। उनके क्षेत्र में 4 विश्वविद्यालय हैं। सभी विश्वविद्यालयों का सत्र नियमित करने का प्रयास करेंगे ताकि छात्राें काे समय से डिग्री मिले। कॉलेज अनुदान के लिए फंड की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। पुस्तकालय भवन और ग्रामीण इलाकों में रंगमंच बनवाएंगे। भाजपा नेता राेहित पांडेय, अर्जित चाैबे, संताेष कुमार, विपुल सिंह, राेशन सिंह, इंदुभूषण आदि ने डाॅ. यादव काे बधाई दी है।

जानिये, किस प्रत्याशी को मिले कितने मत
डॉ. एनके यादव भाजपा 20841
नितेश कुमार राजद 13940
आनंद कौशल सिंह निर्दलीय 9854
संजय चौहान निर्दलीय 7141
डॉ. अजय कुमार निर्दलीय 3323
गोविंद झा निर्दलीय 2216
आलोक कुमार निर्दलीय 1107
राणा कुमार झा निर्दलीय 806
प्रदीप कुमार सिंह कांग्रेस 718
मनोज जायसवाल एनसीपी 644
इंद्रदेव पासवान निर्दलीय 394
वेद प्रकाश सिन्हा आजपा 157
रुपेश कुमार झा निर्दलीय 121
मुनीश ओम प्रकाश सिंह निर्दलीय 117
अमरजीत सिन्हा निर्दलीय 85
आदित्य ठाकुर निर्दलीय 84
शंकर प्रसाद यादव निर्दलीय 53

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें