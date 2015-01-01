पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नाथनगर में अमित कुमार की जमीन की गई जब्त, प्रशासन ने लगाया बाेर्ड

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
जमीन जब्ती को पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम, नाथनगर इंस्पेक्टर, बीडीओ, अमीन व अन्य।
  • एक जमीन मालिक ने जताई आपत्ति ताे नए सिरे से हुई मापी

सृजन घोटाला के मुख्य आरोपी अमित कुमार व उनकी पत्नी रजनी प्रिया कुमार के नाम की सीबीआई व प्रशासन ने अब तक 15 संपत्ति में से 13 संपत्ति काे जब्त कर ली है। बुधवार काे संपत्ति जब्ती की कार्रवाई नाथनगर अंचल में हुई। यहां के पुरानीसराय माैजा स्थित 11.75 डिसमिल जमीन काे जब्त कर लिया गया। नाथनगर के प्रभारी सीओ व नाथनगर इंस्पेक्टर के नेतृत्व में जमीन को जब्त किया गया।

नाथनगर इंस्पेक्टर काे इस जमीन का रिसिवर नियुक्त किया गया। बुधवार को करीब 12 बजे अधिकारी जमीन पर पहुंचे। जमीन की मापी व जब्त करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। ये जमीन चंपापुल से दोगच्छी बाईपास के बीच में भागलपुर सुल्तानगंज मुख्य मार्ग के पास स्थित है।

जमीन पर करीब तीन चार फुट ऊंची घेराबंदी की हुई है, जिसके अंदर आम के पेड़ लगे हैं। जमीन पर सरकारी बोर्ड लग गया है। प्रशासन ने जैसे ही जमीन पर बोर्ड लगाया कि दोगच्छी के जामुन यादव उक्त जमीन को अपना बताने लगे। यह सुन अधिकारियों ने फिर से जमीन की मापी की। दस्तावेजाें काे चेक किया। जामुन का दावा सही निकला। इसके बाद फिर से जमीन की मापी कर जब्ती की प्रक्रिया पूरी की गयी। ये जमीन दोगच्छी के भुवनेश्वर यादव की थी। उन्होंने पांच साल पहले बेची थी। जब्त की गई जमीन अमित कुमार के नाम से है। मौके पर सीबीआई के सब इंस्पेक्टर दिवेश कुमार, धर्मेंद्र कुमार, नाथनगर बीडीओ शिवशंकर राय, नाथनगर इंस्पेक्टर मो. सज्जाद हुसैन, प्रभारी अंचल निरीक्षक अशोक कुमार, अमीन रचना कुमारी व अंचल कर्मी मौजूद थे।

