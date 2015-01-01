पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:आशादीप और भागलपुर क्रिकेट क्लब अगले राउंड में पहुंचे

भागलपुर6 मिनट पहले
भागलपुर क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वावधान में सैंडिस कंपाउंड में चल रहे डुगडुग मेमोरियल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के दो मैच शुक्रवार को खेला गया। पहला मैच भागलपुर क्रिकेट एकेडमी बी बनाम आशादीप क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच खेला गया। आशादीप क्रिकेट क्लब ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। आशादीप क्रिकेट क्लब ने 20 ओवर में 6 विकेट पर 160 रन बनाए। दीप प्रकाश 53, राहुल 30, मुशर्रफ वारसी 22 बनाए। गेंदबाजी में सुनील ने 3 ओवर में 20 रन बनाकर 3 विकेट झटके।

उधर, बल्लेबाजी को उतरी भागलपुर क्रिकेट एकेडमी बी 15 ओवर में 72 रन पर सिमट गई। इस तरह आशादीप क्रिकेट क्लब ने भागलपुर क्रिकेट एकेडमी बी को 88 रन से पराजित कर दिया।आशादीप क्रिकेट क्लब के दीप प्रकाश हुए मैन ऑफ द मैच घोषित हुए।

भागलपुर क्रिकेट क्लब ने एनएससीसी सिकंदरपुर को 82 रनों से हराया

दूसरा मैच भागलपुर क्रिकेट क्लब बनाम एनएससीसी के बीच खेला गया। भागलपुर क्रिकेट क्लब ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। उसने 20 ओवर में 5 विकेट पर 193 रन बनाए। आनंद सिंह ने 75 रन व कृष्णा ने 39 रन बनाए। एनएससीसी की ओर से गेंदबाजी में विवेक 4 ओवर में 35 रन देकर 3 विकेट लिए। उधर एनएससी 19 ओवर में 111 रन पर सिमट गई। राहुल ने 22, अजीत 20 रन बनाए। भागलपुर क्रिकेट क्लब ने एनएससी को 82 रनों से पराजित किया।

भागलपुर क्रिकेट क्लब के आनंद कुमार मैन ऑफ द मैच हुए। अंपायर की भूमिका धर्म जय और संजय ने निभाई। स्कोरर कुणाल पीयूष राज थे। शनिवार को यूसीसी बनाम बादशाह क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच 7:30 बजे मैच खेला जाएगा। वही, दूसरा मैच यूथ कॉर्नर बनाम शिव पूनम एकेडमी के बीच 11: 30 से खेला जाएगा।

