नवगछिया:सैदपुर की चुनावी सभा में बोले अशोक चौधरी- सड़क व बिजली से नीतीश ने बदली प्रदेश की तस्वीर

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
सैदपुर में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते अशोक चौधरी।

बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार ने सड़क, पुल-पुलिया और बिजली के माध्यम से सूबे की तस्वीर बदली है। 15 वर्ष पूर्व नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार की सत्ता संभाली थी। इन 15 सालों में प्रदेश में हर क्षेत्र में विकास हुआ है। उक्त बातें गुरुवार काे सैदपुर कन्या उच्च विद्यालय के मैदान में गोपालपुर विधानसभा के एनडीए प्रत्याशी गोपाल मंडल के समर्थन में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए जदयू के कार्यकारी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सह प्रभारी मंत्री अशोक चौधरी ने कहीं।

उन्होंने कहा कि 2005 के पहले बिहार का बजट 24000 करोड़ था, आज 2,15,000 करोड़ से भी अधिक है। पहले प्रदेश का विकास दर 3.3 प्रतिशत था, नीतीश राज में 12.8 प्रतिशत है। 2005 के पहले सूबे में अपराध का राजनीतिकरण था या राजनीति का अपराधीकरण पता ही नहीं चलता था। अब तस्वीर बदल गई है। हमारी सरकार ने आईआईटी, एनआईटी, इंजीनियरिंग और मेडिकल कॉलेज खोलकर युवाओं को शिक्षित करने का प्रयास किया है। जहानाबाद के सांसद चंदेश्वर प्रसाद चंद्रवंशी ने कहा कि कि नीतीश की सरकार में पिछड़ों और महिलाओं को सम्मान मिला है। सभा की अध्यक्षता जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष साकेत बिहारी और संचालन रवि कुमार ने किया। मौके पर जदयू जिलाध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सिंह कुशवाहा, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष विनोद मंडल, अजय कुशवाहा, वीआईपी के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अमरेंद्र सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

