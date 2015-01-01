पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एटीएम लूटने का प्रयास:एक्सिस बैंक के एटीएम को लूटने की कोशिश हेड ऑफिस से आया फाेन ताे पहुंची पुलिस

भागलपुर28 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • पुलिस की आहट पाते ही भागा बदमाश, कैमरे में कैद हुआ, एक फाइल मिली

आदमपुर चौक के एक्सिस बैंक के एटीएम को फिर लूटने की कोशिश की गई। गुरुवार रात साढ़े 12 बजे बदमाशों ने एटीएम में घुस कर छेड़छाड़ की तो बैंक के मुंबई हेड ऑफिस से सर्विलांस में जुटे कर्मियों ने कोतवाली और आदमपुर पुलिस को फोन कर घटना की सूचना दी।

पुलिस की तत्परता से कैश लुटने से बच गया। एटीएम में गार्ड नहीं रहता है, इस कारण बदमाश को मौका मिल गया। पुलिस की आहट पाते ही बदमाश भाग गया। एटीएम में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में एक बदमाश का हुलिया कैद हुआ है, जिसके आधार पर जोगसर पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है। उक्त बदमाश की उम्र 17-18 साल के आसपास है, जो पीठ पर बैग टांगे हुए था और मंकी कैप पहना था।

बदमाश एटीएम के साथ-साथ उसमें लगी बैटरी और अन्य मशीनों से छेड़छाड़ कर रहा था। एक बैटरी को खोल भी चुका था, लेकिन उसे नहीं ले जा पाया। पुलिस को मौके पर फाइल में कुछ कागजात मिले हैं। आशंका है कि हड़बड़ी में बदमाशों की फाइल मौके पर ही छूट गई। पुलिस उक्त फाइल में मिले कागजातों के आधार पर भी मामले की जांच कर रही है, ताकि बदमाशों का पता चल सके।

एसएसपी का है सख्त निर्देश, नाइट पेट्रोलिंग में एटीएम की भी जांच हो

एसएसपी ने सभी थानेदारों को निर्देश दे रखा है कि नाइट पेट्रोलिंग में थानेदार और उनके मातहत काम करने वाले दारोगा-जमादार एटीएम में घुस कर उसकी जांच करेंगे। यह जांच रोजाना करनी है और उसकी फोटो भी विभाग के ऑफिशियल ग्रुप में डालना है। लेकिन इसका सख्ती से पालन नहीं हो पाता है।

पहले भी हथौड़े से एटीएम को तोड़ने की हो चुकी है कोशिश

आदमपुर चौक के एक्सिस बैंक एटीएम को पहले भी हथौड़े से तोड़ने की कोशिश हो चुकी है। 29 सितंबर 2018 को बदमाशों ने एटीएम हथौड़े से तोड़ दिया था। सायरन बजने के कारण बदमाश कामयाब नहीं हो पाए थे। एक नकाबपोश बदमाश हाथ में हथौड़ा लेकर एटीएम और सीसीटीवी कैमरे को तोड़ते हुए कैमरे में कैद हुआ था।

