कोरोनावायरस:भागलपुर में काेराेना से बांका के मरीज की माैत, जिले में 33 संक्रमित

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में साेमवार की देर रात बांका जिला के एक कोरोना संक्रमित बुजुर्ग मरीज विद्यानाथ झा की मौत हो गयी। मौत के बाद लाश को कोविड प्राेटाेकाॅल के तहत पैक कर परिजनों काे साैंप दिया। हॉस्पिटल मैनेजर सुनील कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि बांका जिला के 72 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग काे दो सप्ताह पहले कोरोना हुआ था। उनका इलाज बांका में ही चल रहा था।

हालत गंभीर होने पर 21 अक्टूबर को आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया था। सोमवार की देर शाम तबीयत अचानक और भी ज्यादा गंभीर हो गयी और पल्स रेट एवं ऑक्सीजन लेवल लगातार नीचे गिरने लगा और देर रात उनकी मौत हो गयी। दूसरी ओर जिले में मंगलवार काे काेराेना के 33 नए मरीज मिले।

जिनमें एक तिलकामांझी इलाके का जनरल स्टाेर संचालक है, जबकि दाे गाेड्डा के रहनेवाले हैं। इसके साथ ही अब पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या 8496 हाे गयी है। इनमें 8226 लाेग ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अब एक्टिव मरीजाें की संख्या 201 है।

