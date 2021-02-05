पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

32 तरह की मंजूषा पेंटिंग एक मंडप में:सरस्वती पूजा पर भागलपुर में कला-कलाकारों को देखकर दंग रह जाएंगे आप

भागलपुर
कला-केंद्र में मंजूषा पेंटिंग करती एक कलाकार। - Dainik Bhaskar
कला-केंद्र में मंजूषा पेंटिंग करती एक कलाकार।
  • कला केंद्र के पंडाल में दिख रही अंग प्रदेश की मंजूषा कला
  • चांदो सौदागर, बिहुला-विषहरी, नेतुला धोबिन की दिख रही छवि

भागलपुर के कला केंद्र में माता सरस्वती का पंडाल 32 तरह के मंजूषा पेंटिंग से सजाया गया है। 17 फीट के इस पंडाल में बिहुला-विषहरा, नेतुला धोबिन, चांदो सौदागर जैसी लोककृतियां उकेरी गईं हैं वहीं, शिव, हनुमान, गणेश-कार्तिक भी पंडाल की शोभा बढ़ा रहे हैं। इको फ्रेंडली रंगों के इस्तेमाल से बनाई गई कलाकृतियां शहर में आकर्षण का केंद्र बन रहा है।

बिहुला के मंडप सा सजा पंडाल
कला केंद्र का यह पंडाल बिहुला के मंडल सा सजा नजर आ रहा है। कलाकारों ने इसे बिहुला-विषहरी की लोककथा पर आधारित मंजूषा पेंटिंग से इसे भव्य बना दिया है। इस पंडाल में इको फ्रेंडली कलर से 32 मंजूषा पेंटिंग उकेरी गई है। कलाकारों ने दिन-रात एक कर पंडाल को भव्य रूप दिया है। बिहुला-विषहरा, नेतुला धोबिन, चांदो सौदागर जैसे लोककृतियों के साथ भगवान शिव, हनुमान और अन्य देवताओं की तस्वीर भी उकेरी है। 17 फीट के इस पंडाल को बनाने में वे करीब 7 दिनों से लगे हुए थे। आज माता सरस्वती की पूजा है और पंडाल पूरी तरह से बनकर तैयार है। भोजपत्र पर भी कई कलाकृतियां बनाई गईं हैं, जिसमें तीन पारंपरिक रंगों लाल, हरा और पीला का इस्तेमाल किया गया है।
दर्जनों छात्र पंडाल और मूर्ति बनाने में जुटे
इस पंडाल को बनाने में दर्जनों छात्र कई दिनों से जुटे हैं। कला केंद्र से जुड़े सभी कलाकार और रंगकर्मी इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। पंडाल के खास होने के साथ माता सरस्वती की प्रतिमा का निर्माण अजंता शैली में किया गया है। इसे भी कलाकारों ने ही बनाया है। रामलखन, डॉ. चैतन्य, विष्णु आलोक, आकांक्षा, अंजलि, ब्यूटी, मेघा, इमरान, विक्रम, शशि और सूरज इनमें प्रमुख हैं।

अंग की पहचान है मंजूषा कला
मंजूषा कला अंग प्रदेश की अमूल्य धरोहर है, जिसमें बिहुला-विषहरी की लोकगाथा को चित्र के माध्यम से दर्शाया जाता है। अंग प्रदेश में आज भी बिहुला-विषहरी लोकपर्व मनाया जाता है। इस अवसर पर मंदिरनुमा पिरामिड आकार का बहुमंजिला और एकमंजिला जलायान बनाया जाता है, जिसे मंजूषा के नाम से जाना जाता है। इसमें बिहुला-विषहरा, नेतुला धोबिन, चांदो सौदागर सहित तमाम देवी देवताओं की कलाकृतियां उकेरी जाती है।

