खेल:भागलपुर ने बांका को 34 रनों से, मुंगेर ने लखीसराय को 4 विकेट से हराया

भागलपुर14 मिनट पहले
52 रनों की पारी खेलने वाले कुमार गौरव राज।

बिहार क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वावधान में जिला क्रिकेट संघ के द्वारा सैंडिस कंपाउंड स्टेडियम में आयोजित बीसीए अंतर जिला टी-20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट 2020-21 (अंगिका जोन) के लीग मुकाबले में शनिवार को मुंगेर ने लखीसराय को 4 विकेट से हरा दिया। वहीं दूसरे सत्र के लीग मुकाबले में भागलपुर ने बांका को 34 रनों से पराजित कर अपना विजय अभियान जारी रखा है।

सुबह के सत्र में खेले मुकाबले में टॉस मुंगेर ने जीता और पहले फील्डिंग का निर्णय लिया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी लखीसराय की टीम 20 ओवर में 7 विकेट के नुकसान पर 120 रन बना सकी। लखीसराय की बल्लेबाजी में नीरज ने 34 गेंदों पर तीन चौके व एक छक्के की मदद से 37 रनों की पारी खेली।

प्रशांत ने 20 रन, रवि सिंह और गोविंद ने क्रमशः 13-13 रन बनाए। 121 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी मुंगेर की टीम ने 19.2 ओवर में 6 विकेट के नुकसान पर 121 रन बनाकर मैच जीत लिया। मुंगेर की ओर से बल्लेबाजी में विनीत कुमार ने 53 गेंदों पर आठ चौके व एक छक्के की मदद से 59 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली।

टी-20 क्रिकेट में आज के मैच
रविवार को सुबह 9 बजे से मुंगेर और जमुई के बीच मैच खेला जाएगा। दूसरे सत्र में दोपहर 12:45 बजे से भागलपुर और लखीसराय के बीच मुकाबला होगा।

भागलपुर के ओपनर गौरव की फिफ्टी बांका के गेंदबाजों को जमकर धोया
दूसरे सत्र में भागलपुर के कप्तान रणजी खिलाड़ी बासुकीनाथ ने टाॅस जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। भागलपुर ने 20 ओवर में 8 विकेट के नुकसान पर 166 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा किया। बल्लेबाजी में सूर्यवंश व कुमार गौरव राज ने बांका के गेंदबाजों की जमकर धुनाई की।

कुमार गौरव राज ने मजबूत शुरुआत देते हुए भागलपुर के लिए 38 गेंदों पर 7 चौके व 2 क्लासिकल छक्के की मदद से 52 रनों की बेमिसाल पारी खेली। सूर्यवंश ने 31 गेंदों पर तीन चौके व 5 छक्के की मदद से 58 रनों की दमदार पारी खेली। हिमांशु ने 4 ओवर में 20 रन देकर तीन विकेट लिये। 167 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी बांका की टीम 20 ओवर में 8 विकेट खोकर 132 रन ही बना सकी।

पुनीत ने 26 गेंदों पर 7 चौके व एक छक्के की मदद से 46 रनों की पारी खेली। मो. इसतियाक ने 27 रन व राहुल ने 23 रन बनाए। स्कोरर धर्मजय व डिजिटल स्कोरर अभय कुमार थे। मौके पर बीसीए अंगिका जोन के चेयरमैन विष्णु चक्रवर्ती, बीसीए के मैच ऑब्जर्वर आशीष कुमार, भागलपुर जिला क्रिकेट संघ के संयुक्त सचिव सुबीर मुखर्जी उर्फ मामू आदि उपस्थित थे।

