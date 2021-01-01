पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाइवा और ट्रक में भिड़ंत, एक की मौत:भागलपुर के नवगछिया में NH- 31 पर हुआ हादसा, मुजफ्फपुर के युवक की गई जान

भागलपुर7 मिनट पहले
हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त हाइवा। - Dainik Bhaskar
हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त हाइवा।
  • घटना खरीक थाना क्षेत्र में NH 31 पर हुई
  • हादसे के बाद आवागमन बाधित हो गया

भागलपुर के नवगछिया में ट्रक और हाइवा की भिड़ंत में एक युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि दूसरे की हालत गंभीर है। घटना खरीक थाना क्षेत्र में NH 31 पर हुई। मंगलवार देर रात खगड़िया की ओर जा रहे हाइवा को नवगछिया की ओर आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने सामने से टक्कर मार दी। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि हाइवा चालक और ट्रक चालक दोनों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से दोनों को उन्हें आननफानन में उन्हें नवगछिया अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने हाइवा चालक को मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक की पहचान मुजफ्फरपुर जिला के कांटी थाना क्षेत्र के चकबरकुरवा निवासी गोपाल चौधरी (35) के रूप में हुई।

घटना के बाद हाइवे पर आवागमन बाधित हो गया। गाड़ियों की लंबी कतार खड़ी हो गई। पुलिस ने क्रेन की मदद से दोनों वाहनों से सड़क से हटवाया। पुलिस ने दोनों वाहनों को जब्त कर थाने ले आई। खरीक थानाध्यक्ष पंकज कुमार ने बताया कि हादसे में हाइवा चालक गाड़ी में बुरी तरह फंस गया था। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से उसे इलाज के लिए नवगछिया अनुमंडल अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक के परिजन को फोन पर जानकारी दे दी गई है।

