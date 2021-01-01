पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मानव श्रृंखला में राजद का उल्टा झंडा:महिला बोली- रोजगार के लिए आए हैं, श्रृंखला में नहीं दिखी 2 गज की दूरी

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
राजद का उल्टा झंडा अपने हाथ में लेकर खड़ी थी महिला। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजद का उल्टा झंडा अपने हाथ में लेकर खड़ी थी महिला।
  • लोहिया पुल के पास बनी मानव श्रृंखला में काफी संख्या में महिलाएं खड़ी थीं
  • महिला कृषि कानून या मानव श्रृंखला के बारे में कुछ नहीं बता पाई

महागठबंधन के आह्वान पर महात्मा गांधी के शहादत दिवस पर कृषि कानून सहित अन्य मुद्दों के खिलाफ भागलपुर के NH 80 व NH 31 तथा भागलपुर-अमरपुर मार्ग पर मानव श्रृंखला के लिए दोपहर 12 बजे लोगों का जुटान हुआ। भागलपुर में लोहिया पुल के पास बनी मानव श्रृंखला में काफी संख्या में महिलाएं खड़ी थीं। इनमें से एक राजद का उल्टा झंडा अपने हाथ में लेकर खड़ी थी। भास्कर ने उस महिला से पूछा कि आप यहां क्यों खड़ी हैं तो महिला ने कहा कि रोजगार के लिए खड़ी हूं। वह कृषि कानून या मानव श्रृंखला के बारे में कुछ नहीं बता पाई। महिला से झंडे के बारे में पूछा गया कि यह किस पार्टी का झंडा है तो वह नहीं बता पाई। झंडा उल्टा है या सीधा, इस सवाल पर महिला बोली कि झंडा सीधा है। इतने में राजद के एक नेता वहां पहुंचे और महिला के हाथ से उल्टा झंडा लेकर उसे सीधा करने लगे। मानव श्रृंखला में दो गज की दूरी नहीं दिखी, लोग एक-दूसरे से सट कर खड़े थे। अधिकतर के चेहरे से मास्क नदारद था।

सभी लोग एक-दूसरे से सट कर खड़े दिखे

भाकपा-माले सहित महागठबंधन के घटक दलों द्वारा मानव श्रृंखला का प्रमुख केंद्र भागलपुर स्टेशन चौक को बनाया गया। महागठबंधन की कोर टीम भी करीब 12 बजे वहां जुटी। जिले भर में मानव श्रृंखला निर्माण से सम्बन्धित मार्ग के आसपास के सभी दलों व जनसंगठनों-प्रकोष्ठों के प्रखंड सचिव/अध्यक्ष ने इसका नेतृत्व किया। लकिन जैसा महागठबंधन के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने घोषणा की थी कि लोग श्रृंखला बनाते समय चेहरे पर मास्क या गमछा लगाकर कम-से-कम दो मीटर की दूरी बनाए रखते हुए एक-दूसरे का हाथ नहीं पकड़ेंगे, सभी लोग एक मुट्ठी मिट्टी लेकर संकल्प लेंगे, ऐसा कुछ नहीं देखा गया। मानव श्रृंखला में सभी लोग एक-दूसरे से सट कर खड़े दिखे, मास्क या गमछा किसी के चेहरे पर नहीं था। किसी की मुट्ठी में मिट्टी नहीं दिखी।

